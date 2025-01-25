Pinzon scores 30, Bryant takes down Binghamton 83-69

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon's 30 points led Bryant past Binghamton 83-69 on Saturday.

Pinzon shot 11 of 21 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (12-9, 6-0 America East Conference). Connor Withers scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Keyshawn Mitchell had 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

The Bearcats (9-12, 1-5) were led by Tymu Chenery, who recorded 16 points. Binghamton got 15 points from Wes Peterson and 13 points from Ben Callahan-Gold.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press