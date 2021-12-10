Pinterest predicts 12 home decor trends that will shape 2022

Photo credit: Walls and Floors

Pinterest has shared the top home decor trends that will shape 2022 in its annual Pinterest Predicts report.

People use Pinterest to plan for the future, so the visual discovery engine has released its insight report spanning from beauty to fashion and travel to wellbeing that will define the new year. Here at House Beautiful, our focus is, of course, the home, so we've compiled all the interior-related trends for your perusal.

For each trend, there's a breakdown of what search terms are currently on the rise. As Pinterest put it, it's the 'not-yet-trending report that's expected to spike in 2022'.

1. Curve appeal

'Arcs are in all around the home,' say Pinterest. 'People will invest in home décor such as curved sofas, curved bar designs and curved kitchen islands. Boomers, Gen X and millennials are driving the searches behind this well-rounded home trend.'

What's trending?

Round pool decking ideas +170 per cent

Curved sofa living room +3x

Curved walls interior +4x

Curved bar design +140 per cent

Curved kitchen island ideas +3x

Photo credit: Rose & Grey

2. Barkitecture



Living spaces being redesigned to best accommodate a pet's needs will become more important within home interiors, according to Pinterest's latest prediction.

'Pampering your pets isn’t enough anymore. Try animal-first... architecture. In 2022, people will redesign their homes with Fido and Felix at the forefront, from luxury dog rooms to "catified" homes. Millennial, Gen X and boomer pet parents are driving this trend,' Pinterest explain.



What's trending?

Catify your home +4x

Cat house design +4x

Luxury cat room +3x

Luxury dog room +115 per cent

Dog beds made from furniture +2x

Photo credit: Daval

3. Goth-aissance

Pinterest predicts that goth kitchen décor will be a rising trend in 2022. Essentially it's all about dark and moody interiors, or as Pinterest put it: 'Paint it black. Showcase romantic, ornamental dark elements from table settings to kitchen appliances.'

What's trending?

Goth kitchen décor +85 per cent

4. Biophilic design

This goes beyond houseplants but rather taps into plant-first design solutions to increase our connection to nature and enhance our wellbeing. Staircase gardens, biophilic interiors and floral ceilings are all on the up.

What's trending?

Biophilic architecture +150 per cent

Biophilic office design +3x

Biophilic design bedroom +100 per cent

Staircase garden +175 per cent

Floral ceiling +3x

Photo credit: Furniture and Choice





5. All chequered everything



From rugs to flooring, chequered designs are having a moment. Oversized chequers especially are key to this aesthetic and it's easy to tap into the trend with blankets, rugs or bedding.

‘My design style is all about having fun in your home. This year, I want to do that with chequered anything and everything. I’m adding the playful pattern to my home with a rug in my wardrobe and chequered tiles in my kitchen,' says Pinterest user @quiettown0306.

What's trending?

Chequerboard pattern +160 per cent

Chequerboard nails +165 per cent

Chequered rug +4x

Chequered tile floor +5x

Photo credit: London Tile Co.

6. Limitless luxe

It's time to bring luxury to the least-expected corners of your home, from the laundry room to a luxury basement. 'In 2022, people will give luxurious makeovers to their home's nooks and crannies. For millennials and Gen X, forgotten spaces will become conversation starters when you have guests over,' Pinterest predicts.

In the home, find ways to add luxury touches to spaces that don’t break the bank, such as light dimmers, textured wallpaper and scented soaps. Interior designer @nicolerosenberg adds: 'Anyone can make the main bedroom look glamorous. But I’m an expert at making the “forgotten” rooms, such as basements and laundry rooms look stylish. It's all about organisation. And plants. Lots of plants.'

What's trending?

Luxury laundry room ideas +11x

Luxury basement ideas +2x

Luxury gaming room +2x

Luxury garage interior +5x

Luxury children's bedroom +2x

Photo credit: Higham Furniture/Rowland Roques-O'Neil

7. Kidding around

2022 is all about bringing your inner child out to play. Indoor swings, useful crafts and fairy bedroom ideas will keep the big kids young at heart, say Pinterest.

What's trending?

Useful crafts for adults +2x

Indoor swings for adults +3x

Fairy bedroom ideas for adults +9x

Photo credit: Sparkle Lighting

8. Pearlcore

'In 2022, people of all ages will embrace iridescent accents in their homes,' Pinterest reveals. How to get the look? Pearl floor tiles or sateen-finished, pearl-toned wall paint. Or for a more accessible everyday touch, mother-of-pearl photo frames, pearl-embellished serving trays and beaded décor pillows.

What's trending?

Pearl-themed party +2x

Pearl wedding decorations +185 per cent

Photo credit: Nest

9. Emotional escape rooms

'People will plan their great (indoor) escapes and designate rooms in their homes to decompress, vibe and rage. All age groups are driving searches for music-themed rooms, crystal rooms and even rage rooms,' Pinterest reports.

What's trending?

Rage room +150 per cent

Music themed rooms +2x

Crystal room +8x

Tiny library room +12x

Home massage room +190 per cent

Photo credit: Carpetright

10. Hot horology

People are more into clocks and watches than ever, say Pinterest, with oversized clocks as décor becoming a particularly prominent theme in the home.

What's trending?

Clockwork aesthetic +55 per cent

Oversized clocks wall décor +7x

Photo credit: Cox & Cox

11. Afternoon tea is the new happy hour

'Afternoon tea is more than a meal—it’s a moment, an aesthetic, a pose. Searches for "tea party aesthetic" and "drinking tea pose" are climbing across all age groups,' Pinterest reveals.

What's trending?

Tea party aesthetic +2x

Photo credit: OKA

12. Hellenistic revival



Gen Z is embracing this ancient trend which sees people take inspiration from Ancient Greece and invest in everything from Corinthian home décor to Aphrodite-inspired wallpaper. To nail the trend, expect to see Aphrodite-themed bathrooms to blue, gold and white colour palettes.

‘I see major Greece vibes in my home décor this year,' says interior designer @thematfinish. 'I already have my eye on a Roman-inspired statue for my hallway. And I found a blue and white accent wallpaper that reminds me of summer in Santorini.’

What's trending?

Aphrodite aesthetic wallpaper +180 per cent

Ancient Greece aesthetic +65 per cent

Greek statue art +3x

Corinthian column +40 per cent

Photo credit: The French Bedroom Company

