Pinterest just revealed the biggest trends of 2023—here's what to shop

Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
·6 min read
Pinterest predicts the emerging fashion and home trends of 2023.
Pinterest predicts the emerging fashion and home trends of 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The 2023 trends are coming and Pinterest has predicted what they will be.

Every year, Pinterest predicts the most popular lifestyle, home and fashion trends of the coming year based on search volume within their site. The visual search engine has just released its 2023 report and we are salivating over the newest trends in home, fashion, wellness, parenting, pets and more.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice. 

There are some fun surprises as well as trends we absolutely expected, including many that are a nod to the Y2K aesthetic, including Doc Martens, mushroom chic and rave couture.

Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

Need more gifts for her? Here are 50 best gift ideas for women 2022

We've rounded up our 10 favorite search trends worth shopping right now, based on what Pinterest predicts will be 2023's hottest trends.

1. Front door treatments

Elevated entryways are going to be a trend this year. Look to luxe door knockers and elegant hooks.
Elevated entryways are going to be a trend this year. Look to luxe door knockers and elegant hooks.

During COVID, we focused on making our backyards a sanctuary. In 2023 we will focus on front doors and entryways that say, "Come on in! We are ready for visitors."

From luxe door knockers to statement welcome mats to elevated entryways, the front door give sets the tone for what's inside.

2. Chance of showers

This year the shower gets some love as the self-care center of the home.
This year the shower gets some love as the self-care center of the home.

Showers don't have to be fast and furious. Pinterest predicts a rise in making the shower the ultimate sanctuary of self-care. Scented shower steamers, soothing scrubs and fluffy robes help set a scene of total self-care.

3. Airy Styles (Harry Styles?)

Ruffles and sheer fabrics bring an air of romance to fashion in 2023.
Ruffles and sheer fabrics bring an air of romance to fashion in 2023.

According to Pinterest, “After two years of sweatpants and loungewear, the focus is now on body-baring silhouettes.”

Those with a keen eye for emerging trends will have noticed this trend is not exclusive to women's wear. There has been a steady climb in the popularity of lace, crochet and ruffles on the menswear scene. Don't blame us (darling) if we think Harry Styles may have had a hand in the sudden surge in popularity of "airy styles" for men, including "sheer trouser outfits."

Women are taking to the ruffles too, with airy styles that flutter and flounce for a romantic style trend across both genders—and everyone in between.

4. Feeling the feels

Self-reflection and self-expression are going to take an important role in people's lives in 2023.
Self-reflection and self-expression are going to take an important role in people's lives in 2023.

GenZ and Millenials are the feeling generations and their commitment to self-reflection is taking hold and reverberating through the trend landscape. We could all do with a bit more introspection, and this year we'll see trends that focus on expressive arts and music therapy, as well as creative ways to work on our inner growth.

5. Free Spirits

Non-alcoholic cocktail hours are all the fun with none of the hangover.
Non-alcoholic cocktail hours are all the fun with none of the hangover.

Sometimes we want to drink, and sometimes we don't—and sometimes we want a cocktail sans alcohol. This year we are looking at more spirited alcohol-free drinks and cocktails (or mocktails).

It's truly a movement: More and more non-alcoholic cocktail recipe books are coming onto the scene. Also, alcohol-free spirits, beers and wine are getting more and more delicous—proving to everyone that it doesn't have to be fermented to be fun.

6. Pet parties

There's no time like the present for a pet-centered party!
There's no time like the present for a pet-centered party!

Not just pet parties—pet pool parties are a current trend. Animal owners know that every day is a special occasion to celebrate their four-legged besties. Pinterest reports a 490 percent increase in DIY dog areas in the backyard and an 85 percent increase in DIY dog pool ideas. We don't know about you, but we are here for this.

Pets are the best guests of honor. Here's hoping for more pet parties—whether they are poolside or not—in the coming year.

7. A Mushroom Moment

Funky little fungi take center-stage as Mushroom-core gains popularity.
Funky little fungi take center-stage as Mushroom-core gains popularity.

Weirdcore is all the rage and mushrooms are finding their place within the zeitgeist once again. As part of the renaissance of the Y2K aesthetic, we are seeing all sorts of late 90s trends resurface: raves are becoming popular again, low-rise boot cuts are seeing a resurgence, and fungi's little gilled umbrellas are having their moment all over again.

From Gigi Hadid's Fraiser Sterling partnership to Rodarte's now-sold-out mushroom-print dress, the mushroom trend is having a moment in the fashion world and is whimsically making its way to home decor as well.

8. Fun Fringe

Fringe is in!
Fringe is in!

Don't think flappers or tassels. Fringe has steadily been making a comeback through 2022 and in 2023 it will be a bonafide trend—but with a twist. This time around, fringe is all about the details, with knots and beads. It's also about creating a bit of drama with fun colors and contrasts.

Free-swinging dressesjackets and even sweaters will add a bit of edge to everything. And for the unconventional bride: fringe wedding dresses are a fun and funky on-trend idea that's gaining popularity.

9. Good on Paper

Paper gets crafty this year as the popularity of paper crafts rise.
Paper gets crafty this year as the popularity of paper crafts rise.

People are taking it slow in 2023. Like the expressive art trend we talked about, people are looking for ways to show their creative sides. Paper crafts are spiking in popularity. Most paper crafts have a bit more instant gratification than other mediums, which can take days or weeks to complete and the tactile process of many paper crafts is right on trend.

From pâper maché "pottery" to origami gift boxes to quilled frames and cards, people are searching for quiet crafts with a little bit of ASMR calming qualities to them.

10. All the Rave

Y2K aesthetic continues to gain steam with rave-core styles.
Y2K aesthetic continues to gain steam with rave-core styles.

Riding the Y2K aesthetic revival, raves are back! Just like in the late 90s, raves weren't just about the party scene, they were also about fashion and home decor: Think glow-in-the-dark, black light, trippy and day-glo colors.

What is Pinterest predicts?

Each year, Pinterest publishes their annual "Pinterest Predicts" overview, which looks at the latest, rising trends based on dominant search trends of more than 400 million users.

Instead of a year-end report, "Pinterest Predicts" focuses on rising search volume to predict the trends that will reveal themselves in the coming year. In the past two years, Pinterest has reported that 8 out of 10 of their trend predictions have come to fruition. What that means is this trend forecast is a pretty good indication of what will be hot next year.

If you're shopping for that trendy person in your life, or you're shopping for yourself, the "Pinterest Predicts" report is a pretty good guide for what will be hot in the coming year.

Holiday Gift Guides 2022

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Pinterest Predicts 2023: The biggest trends of the year

Latest Stories

  • Paloma Elsesser’s Holiday Gift Guide

    Shop the Victoria’s Secret model’s top gifts for the holiday season.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Ravens' defense capable of carrying them with Jackson hurt

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's injury may put even more pressure on the Baltimore Ravens' defense. Lately, that unit has been up to the challenge. Jackson missed practice Wednesday — no surprise following his knee injury in last week's win over Denver — and it looks more and more like the Ravens will have to rely on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for at least their game at Pittsburgh on Sunday. However, Baltimore has held two of its last three opponents without a touchdown. If that k

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go