Pinot, Démare, Küng, Gaudu sign new three-year deals with Groupama-FDJ

Thibaut Pinot smiles at the start

Thibaut Pinot has committed his long-term future to Groupama-FDJ, with the French team also tying Arnaud Démare, David Gaudu, and Stefan Küng to new three-year deals.

Pinot's previous contract was due to expire at the end of 2020 but he was always likely to stay at the team where he started his professional career 10 years ago. He will now do so until at least the end of 2023.

Pinot was one of the stars of last year's Tour de France, dominating the mountain stages in the Pyrenees before disaster struck and a mysterious thigh injury caused him to leave the race in tears in the Alps.

His new contract signals both the willingness of Groupama-FDJ, a French team with French sponsors, to invest in the brightest home star, and their relative stability at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has largely put contract talks on hold.

"It was obvious that they wanted to continue the adventure with the Groupama-FDJ Cycling Team. The commitment of our two title sponsors until 2024 was clearly a determining factor in my decision to stay. Being able to count on loyal sponsors and partners enables us all to progress serenely," Pinot said.

"From a sporting point of view, the project is becoming more and more ambitious and interesting. Today, we can see the rise of young people like David Gaudu or Valentin Madouas and that is creating a real craze around us. Personally, it stimulates me and pushes me to transcend myself.

"Leaving, when I arrive in my best years, would have left me with a taste of unfinished business. I haven't finished writing my story with this team. I'm firmly convinced that we're still going to build great things and win the best races. The Tour de France is obviously still the ultimate goal for which I want to devote myself 100 per cent."