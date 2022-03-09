‘Pinocchio’ First Look: Tom Hanks as Geppetto Re-Imagines the Animated Classic (Photo)

In the first look photo at Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio,” Tom Hanks dressed as Geppetto admires at his puppet boy wonder and re-imagines a scene that closely resembles the 1940 animated classic.

The live-action film combines Zemeckis’ CG visual effects in order to bring Pinocchio to life on Geppetto’s quest to help him become a real boy.

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing Pinocchio. The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as a new character Sofia the Seagull and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

The live-action “Pinocchio” will open on Disney+ in September. See the first look image above.

