Pinning Down SMIS Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SMISCOR) P/S Is Difficult Right Now

It's not a stretch to say that SMIS Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SMISCOR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Auto Components industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.5x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does SMIS Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, SMIS Corporation Berhad has been doing very well. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for SMIS Corporation Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like SMIS Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 41% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 38% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that SMIS Corporation Berhad's P/S is comparable to that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that SMIS Corporation Berhad's average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, the probability of a share price decline will become quite substantial, placing shareholders at risk.

Having said that, be aware SMIS Corporation Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored.

