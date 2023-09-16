Pinning Down Prothena Corporation plc's (NASDAQ:PRTA) P/S Is Difficult Right Now

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 48.7x Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is a stock to avoid completely, seeing as almost half of all the Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 11.1x and even P/S lower than 3x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Prothena's Recent Performance Look Like?

Prothena hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Prothena's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 60%. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, a stark contrast to the last 12 months. Accordingly, shareholders will be pleased, but also have some serious questions to ponder about the last 12 months.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 54% per annum over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 117% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Prothena's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What Does Prothena's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for Prothena, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. The weakness in the company's revenue estimate doesn't bode well for the elevated P/S, which could take a fall if the revenue sentiment doesn't improve. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Prothena, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

