Pinning Down BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 17.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

BlackRock could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is BlackRock's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as BlackRock's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 3.5% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 41% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.8% per year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.4% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that BlackRock is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On BlackRock's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that BlackRock currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with BlackRock, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

