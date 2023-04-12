Pinning Down 5E Resources Limited's (Catalist:NLC) P/E Is Difficult Right Now

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 12x in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about 5E Resources Limited's (Catalist:NLC) P/E ratio of 10.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

The earnings growth achieved at 5E Resources over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for 5E Resources, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Some Growth For 5E Resources?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like 5E Resources' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 8.0% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 25% overall drop in EPS. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 0.5% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that 5E Resources' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From 5E Resources' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that 5E Resources currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for 5E Resources (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

