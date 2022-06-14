Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions Assists Victory Auto Group in the Sale of a Birmingham Alabama Honda Dealership

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions
·1 min read

Freeway Honda owned by the 14th largest dealer group in the United States, Victory Automotive Group, changed ownership on May 9 when Carlock Automotive Group purchased the dealership now known as Carlock Honda.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The month of May brought change for a Birmingham Alabama Honda dealership. Freeway Honda, owned by Victory Automotive Group, changed ownership on May 9 when Carlock Automotive Group purchased the dealership now known as Carlock Honda.

Although Freeway Honda was their only rooftop in the Alabama market, Victory Automotive Group, which celebrated 25 years of business in 2022, is the 14th largest dealer group in the United States with 49+ locations nationwide

For Carlock Automotive Group, headquartered in Nashville Tennessee, this acquisition adds the first Honda franchise to a portfolio of 19 other franchises - including Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Bentley, Lotus, and Volvo.

Mike Sims of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, a nationwide automotive dealership brokerage firm out of Frisco, Texas, assisted Victory Automotive Group. Pinnacle has represented Victory in more than 10 previous transactions.

About Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has decades of experience facilitating successful sell-side and buy-side auto dealership brokerage transactions. The experience we have gained over the last 29 years and 700 plus transactions as intermediaries, for those who want to buy a car dealership or place a new car dealership for sale, is unparalleled in the industry. Learn more at PinnacleMergers.com

For more information, contact anna@cultivateagency.com.

Freeway Honda, owned by Victory Automotive Group, changed ownership on May 9th when Carlock Automotive Group purchased the dealership now known as Carlock Honda.



    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad