Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions Assists in the Sale and Purchase of a Honda Dealership in North Hollywood, California

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions represented both the buyer and seller in the sale of Ocean Honda of North Hollywood. Owned by Victory Automotive Group, it changed ownership on June 22, when Joe Shuster and Ted Bessen purchased the dealership now known as Honda of North Hollywood.

Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle, represented the buyers in the transaction and said, "It was a pleasure working with Joe Shuster and Ted Bessen once again. We represented Joe and Ted in the sale of Honda in Downtown LA in 2020. That transaction took three years to complete because of a construction project that was going on in the middle of the buy-sell process. We all got to know each other very well during those three years, so Pinnacle was proud to help Joe and Ted get back into the Honda business in 2022."

Mike Sims, President of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, represented the seller, Victory Automotive Group. Victory Automotive Group celebrated 25 years of business in 2022 and is the 14th largest dealer group in the United States with 49+ locations nationwide. Pinnacle has represented Victory in more than 10 previous transactions.

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, a nationwide automotive dealership brokerage firm out of Frisco, Texas, has assisted in the sale of other dealerships in southern California, including Rock Honda of Fontana, Long Beach Toyota, Hyundai and Chevrolet in Long Beach, Audi of Calabasas, Mercedes-Benz of Encino, Lexus of Mission Viejo, and W.I. Simonson Mercedes-Benz of Santa Monica, to name a few.

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has decades of experience facilitating successful sell-side and buy-side auto dealership brokerage transactions. The experience we have gained over the last 29 years and 700-plus transactions, as intermediaries, for those who want to buy a car dealership or place a new car dealership for sale, is unparalleled in the industry. Learn more at PinnacleMergers.com.

