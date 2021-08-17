Brentwood, TN, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Acquires Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center of West Virginia and Maryland.

Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center including 8 locations in Beckley, Hurricane, Martinsburg, Princeton, Logan, Williamson and Charleston, WV and Hagerstown, MD. This acquisition along with the acquisition of 5 other locations in Virginia in late 2020, has secured Pinnacle Dermatology a strong presence in the greater DC area to be able to further its mission and commitment to population skin health management and providing residents of Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland with access to comprehensive, patient-centered dermatologic care.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Dr. Velazquez and his team at Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “When we evaluate practices, we look to work with physicians and staff that embody the same population skin health management values as we do at Pinnacle Dermatology and Dr. Velazquez and his staff have demonstrated that they are incredibly dedicated to providing the highest quality dermatologic care to patients and committed to prevention and the early detection of skin cancer.”

According to Dr. Nelson Velazquez the founder of Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center, “I built Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center with a simple but important principle in mind: to provide excellent dermatologic care to the populations we serve and today I am thrilled to have joined Pinnacle Dermatology. Pinnacle not only has a great reputation for high quality care, but I am also excited that with even greater access to practice management support and technologies, we will continue to significantly enhance our patient experience.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a single integrated dermatology platform with one brand operating with strong density across multiple geographic markets across the US. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education and population skin health management.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center at all of its locations. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center at 304-252-2673.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so that you can achieve a confident, healthier and more beautiful you! If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com

