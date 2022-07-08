Pinky Cole Welcomes Son on Anniversary of Partner Derrick Hayes' Father's Death: 'Full Circle'

Pinky

Courtesy Derrick Hayes

Derrick Hayes witnessed a "full circle moment" when his son entered the world.

Pinky Cole and partner Hayes welcomed their second baby together, son Derrick Hayes Jr, on Wednesday, July 6, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby Derrick, who will go by DJ, weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 19⅕ inches at birth, the rep adds.

Hayes shared on Instagram that the birth of his son was a "full circle moment" as DJ was born on the anniversary of his father's death.

"My father died July 6, 2009 and I dedicated my business to him. My son was born today, July 6, 2022 and I'm dedicating my life to him. Welcome to the world son, I got my big Dave in heaven and now I got my lil Dave here on earth 🙏🏾💪🏾👨‍👦," wrote Hayes.

Pinky

Courtesy Derrick Hayes

The Slutty Vegan restauranteur, 34, and CEO of Big Dave Cheesesteaks are already parents to daughter D Ella, whom they welcomed in February. Hayes is also dad to two daughters from a previous relationship.

Ahead of the birth, Hayes surprised Cole with an intimate baby shower, which was attended by close friends and family.

"Hiding it from Pinky was definitely hard because we are together every day and we know each other's moves so well," Hayes told PEOPLE of planning the surprise party. "I had to do a little maneuvering to get around her."

Cole, who is known for her vegan comfort food, said she was "totally overwhelmed with love and excitement to see all of the very special people in my life come together to celebrate the birth of our baby boy."

"I'm bossy so keeping a secret from me is very hard, but Derrick and my friends managed to pull it off," she added.

Derrick Hayes Founder of Big Dave Cheesesteaks surprises his girlfriend Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole with an intimate baby shower. pinky baby shower. Photographer: C Mitchell Studios

C Mitchell Studios

The two Atlanta restauranteurs both expressed their excitement to add a little boy to their family.

"I'm super excited about having a son because I've tried for so long and honestly thought I couldn't make boys," said Hayes. "I'm really happy, it's a blessing because I now have my legacy that will carry my name and the memory of my Dad, Big Dave."

"I couldn't be more excited!" added Cole.