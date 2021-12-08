New PinkSale Presale Alert: Flokiwolf The 100X Token That Rewards Holders in USDT

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Flokiwolf is an upcoming hyper-deflationary token in this diverse world of cryptocurrencies. Flokiwolf is among those tokens which aim to disrupt all other cryptocurrencies by providing solid utility and tokenomics. The contract of Flokiwolf is designed to reward 12% of every on-chain transaction to its holder in USDT.

Tokenomics of Flokiwolf

10% of every buy or sell will be redistributed to holders as a reward in USDT. According to Flockiwolf's audited contract, 3% from every transaction is added to the Liquidity pool, and 2% of every transaction will be automatically added to the Manual Buyback and Burn wallet for manual token burns. Furthermore, 2% of every trade is allocated to the marketing wallet which will facilitate effortless ecosystem growth in the future.

IDO LaunchPad

The ecosystem of Folkiwolf contains a decentralized multi-chain IDO launchpad, to facilitate the development of Next-Gen projects for investors, without any coding skills. Owing to this launchpad, will investors with exclusive access to the vetted projects.

Flokiwolf 3D NFTs

Get Access to Flokiwolf adorable 3D NFTs which you can trade or stake by purchasing Blindboxes. Flokiwolf NFTs will be minted on the Binance blockchain with different rarities and unique characteristics. Simply buy a crate in our shop and unlock a random NFT. Stake your NFT in our staking farms to earn rewards on them or simply put your NFT up for sale on our marketplace.

Play to Earn (P2E)

Flokiwolf also provides an opportunity to earn money by gaming to their holders. Upgrade your owned Flokiwolf NFTs attributes and use them to participate in upcoming play to earn games and reward pools to win in-game rewards. Trade your NFTs freely with other players on Flokiwolf Marketplace. Each NFT will have a minimum trading price floor set for trading on our marketplace to prevent their value from dropping even in the future.

Key features of Flokiwolf token

Story continues

Rising price floor

3% of every buy or sell of Flokiwolf token, get locked as liquidity tools on PancakeSwap WOLF/BNB pool to create an ever-rising price floor.

Whale shock safety

This contract of Flokiwolf is equipped with Whale Safety Features and blocks all trades more than 0.10% of total supply from executing. This helps control whale price manipulation.

Can't be Rug

Flokiwolf contract is audited by solidity finance and initial liquidity will be locked for 400 Days on Pancakeswap. FlokiWolf Presale Will soon go live on Pinksale.

Telegram: https://t.me/flokiwolf

Join PreSale Whitelist: https://flokiwolf.com/join-presale-whitelist/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flokiwolftoken

Media Details

Company: Flokiwolf

Email: contact@flokiwolf.com

Website: https://flokiwolf.com/

