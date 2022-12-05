Pink's Husband Carey Hart Says He's 'Feeling Great' After His Neck Surgery

Carey Hart Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ After His Neck Surgery: ‘Not Bad At All’

Carey Hart/Instagram Carey Hart

Carey Hart is on the mend after surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 1, Pink's husband, former motocross star, 47, gave a thumbs up from the hospital bed as he recovered from his operation.

"Surgery went great!" he wrote in the photo's caption. "Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center. Ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered."

He then gave thanks to Dr. Bray's medical team at DISC Sports & Spine Center, offering two love emoji.

"Nighty night!!!!!" Hart — who shares Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5, with Pink — wrote in another post. "Thanks for all the well wishes."

The athlete also provided a video update about the his condition. "Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I'm ready to cruise out of here," he said in a post on Dec. 2. "I'm on my own two feet as you can see. Little battle wound where they went in to do the fusion in my neck, but feeling great. Been up on my feet 10-15 times in the past 18 hours since my surgery, and ready to roll home and make myself a cup of coffee."

He continued, "Not bad at all. I'm pretty happy. No medication through the night. Had a Valium and Percocet before bed, nothing through the night, woke up, did my walks, shoulder shrugs, moved my head a little bit. Take it nice and easy. But stoked. Thanks for all the well wishes – keep you posted on my recovery."

"Thank you so much to the amazing staff that took care of me and my wife the last 24 hours," he captioned the clip. "You all rule! Headed home now and letting the recovery begin."

Similar daily check-ins have followed since.

Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Carey Hart, Pink

Hart has long been open about his experience with back pain, resulting from past fractures.

This isn't the first surgery Hart has had. Back in 2014, he had his spine fused, explaining on social media that his doctor thinks he compression-fractured his lower spine "at least 10 to 12 times."

"I've been through some gnarly stuff, I've broken everything you could imagine, but recovering from this was brutal," Hart told Rolling Stone at the time. "I was just off my feet, laying down flat for 22 hours a day, in excruciating pain, because they elongated my spine. I'm a half-inch taller now, which is cool."

Last September, Dr. Bray performed a lower spine disc replacement operation on Hart at the DISC Sports & Spine Center. "I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together," Hart wrote on Instagram then. "Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement. Can't wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022."

As for why he keeps getting back on the bike, Hart noted to Rolling Stone that time heals all wounds. "I can't tell you how many times I've been laying in the dirt, something broken, bone sticking out, just thinking 'Why the f--- do I keep doing this?' " he said. "But you go to the hospital, you get stitched up, or bolted back together, and you go home and heal, and eventually you start to forget the injury and start to miss your motorcycle."