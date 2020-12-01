P!nk’s duet with daughter steals the show during ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’

There were several big acts during The Disney Holiday Singalong on Monday night. BTS, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and P!nk were just some of the performers who sang classic holiday songs. But it was actually P!nk’s nine-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, who left viewers in awe.

Throughout her life, Willow has attended events with her famous mother. She’s walked red carpets, attended the Super Bowl, and been to her fair share of movie premieres. She even gained international fame after her mother’s MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech was dedicated to her.

On Monday, she joined her mom in a duet of The Christmas Song. She only sang a few verses, but those verses were wonderful. Social media erupted with stunned fans complimenting the young singer with a big voice.

@Pink WOW! Watching the Disney sing a long Willow was amazing just like her mamma I’m a fan — Kristel Zaring (@Kristelz) December 1, 2020

Holy Smokes @Pink daughter Willow can freaking sing! — Jarred Throop (@JarredThroop) December 1, 2020

Watched #singalong with @Disney. The way that @Pink ‘s daughter Willow was looking at her. Oh my goodness. Made my heart burst. That girl loves her momma something fierce. — Hilary Ann (@hilaryann86) December 1, 2020

Ok @Pink get Willow a record contract now 👏🏼 🎶 👼 beautiful voice pic.twitter.com/WXWdTGJbUS — Christina M 🥀🏰 (@CountrySun4) December 1, 2020

Based on Willow’s performance and the response from viewers, it’s pretty safe to say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the three time Grammy-winning tree.

The Disney Holiday Singalong aired Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

