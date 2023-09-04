Pink tacos, anyone? A family’s dream comes true at a new Fort Worth restaurant

Cafecito is a little restaurant that started as a food truck, so please be patient.

But as the Near Southside’s hidden secret expands to lunch hours this week, it gives more diners a chance to try the tacos breakfast customers dearly love.

Cafecito moved three weeks ago from a food truck into an indoor taco stand at 1229 Eighth Ave., beneath Wabi House and across the street from Baylor Scott & White All Saints Too Many Names Medical Center.

Hospital workers discovered it first. Back then, Cafecito was just a tiny taco truck open mornings, serving simple breakfast egg-and-potato burritos and “pink tacos” on fresh-made tortillas, with powerful chile arbol or jalapeno-serrano sauces, along with cinnamon-spiced cafe de olla.

Cynthia Durán and her family moved their Cafecito tacos and cafe de olla from a food truck into a restaurant, shown Sept. 2, 2023.

Originally, Cafecito only sold about 10 tacos a day.

“We were beginning to wonder,” Cinthya Durán said. “Then people started telling their friends.”

Now, Cafecito has expanded nearby into the little-known Funky Town Food Hall, where it replaced a hot chicken stand.

This week, Cafecito is adding added lunch until 3 p.m. daily except Sundays.

The regular menu offers $3-$4 breakfast tacos — the “pink tacos” use corn tortillas colored with beet juice — along with $8-$9.50 breakfast burritos.

Cafecito serves burritos and tacos to go on fresh tortillas, including “pink tacos” with beet juice added for color, as shown Sept. 2, 2023.

The new lunch menu this week includes chicken tinga tostadas. Cafecito also serves open-face mollete sandwiches and Coahuila-style ham-and-cheese quesadillas sincronizadas.

Other fillings include finely chopped brisket or barbacoa along with the typical breakfast fare — eggs, cheese, beans, chorizo and either regular potatoes or papas a la Mexicana.

Everything is still served in to-go boxes, like from the taco truck.

Durán said her mother, Yaneth Sánchez, “loves being in the kitchen and her dream is to own a restaurant.”

The family’s roots are in Monclova, Coahuila, about 550 miles south of Fort Worth.

“I had a hard time finding authentic breakfast tacos like the ones we grew up eating at home,” Durán said.

She means tacos and burritos with beans on house-made, hand-pressed, griddled tortillas

So she and Sánchez opened a truck. Now, they have a restaurant and a staff.

“We did not expect people to love us as much as they have,” she said.

At first, she and her mother stood in the truck, peering out the window and worrying about whether customers would come.

“Somebody would come buy two tacos and leave, and then we’d see them walking back toward the truck and we’d say, ‘Oh, my gosh! Did we mess up?’

“But they would come back and say, ‘I’d like two more of these tacos.’ “

Then they tell their friends.

Cafecito is open from 6 a.m. daily except Sundays for breakfast and lunch; 682-376-9649, cafecitofw.com