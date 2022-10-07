Pink Summer Carnival Tour 2023: BST Hyde Park headline show confirmed as part of UK dates

(Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort)

Pink has unveiled plans for five stadium shows next summer, leading up to a huge outdoor gig in London.

The American artist, who is set to visit England for the first time since travelling the UK as part of her 2019 world tour, will headline the BST Hyde Park concert series on June 24.

It will come after two nights at the University of Bolton Stadium, a pair of concerts at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, and one show at Villa Park in Birmingham earlier in the month. The full UK tour dates are below.

Pink is also set to embark on a run of European dates, visiting the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, and Poland.

Announcing the tour, Pink said: “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so, so much…. So it’s finally time!

“I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

Pink is the third headliner to be confirmed for the 2023 edition of BST Hyde Park, with Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel also set to play in central London next summer.

How to get tickets for Pink’s 2023 UK tour

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday October 14, and will be available from four different retailers: Ticketmaster, AXS, Gigantic and Alt-Tickets. Prices are yet to be confirmed.

Pink 2023 UK tour dates