Pink Spends Thousands on Abstract 'Masterpiece' Painted by Chimps Ahead of Miami Art Exhibit

Pink is putting her love for animals on display as she just scooped up an art piece created by two chimpanzees ahead of the animals' opening at Miami's Art Basel.

The animal lover, 43, purchased a $5,000 acrylic painting by Patty and Kramer, who live at the Save the Chimps sanctuary with 226 other chimpanzees, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

Proceeds from the first-ever art exhibit by chimps, kicking off Nov. 30 in Miami, will benefit the animal sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Fla., which is one of the largest chimpanzee sanctuaries in the world.

pink
pink

Save the Chimps

"Chimps share 98% of our DNA," Save the Chimps CEO Ana Paula Tavares explained in a press statement. "They are similar to humans emotionally, physically, and even creatively."

The blue, white, and pink piece of art, labeled a "masterpiece" by the "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" singer when she purchased the artwork online, was created on black canvas. The organization said Pink was "heartened" to learn that chimps find painting therapeutic like humans.

pink
pink

Save the Chimps

Posing last December in a PETA ad that graced New York City's Times Square, the longtime activist reiterated how passionate she is about animals. "I would like to say I've always been fur-free," Pink said at the time via a PETA press release. "Unfortunately, I went through a selfish phase and wore fur on a couple of occasions. But I wised up and now boycott fur completely."

"I wish everyone was forced to learn the horrors that these animals go through for fashion trends," she added.

Save the Chimps offers life-long care for chimpanzees rescued from research laboratories, the pet trade, and the entertainment industry.

