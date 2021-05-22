Pink shares who she'd want to take on 'Lady Marmalade' if it was re-recorded

We've got a "Lady Marmalade" question for Pink — but instead of Voulez vous coucher avec moi?, it's who would she want to tackle a new version of the track?

While sitting down with EW's TV Editor Gerrad Hall to talk her new documentary All I Know So Far, as well as her new single and forthcoming album, Pink mulled the question of who should record "Lady Marmalade" 3.0.

"I don't know," she reflects. "Someone just told me it would be Miley [Cyrus] or Halsey that would play my part, and I'm down for either. I love them."

Lady Marmalade, and the film it was recorded for, Moulin Rouge, both turn 20 this summer. It was first recorded by girl group Labelle in 1974, but Pink, alongside Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, and Mya made it their own in 2001 as produced by Missy Elliott. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for five weeks.

"It was a really fun time," she says. "I was just wild. I was barefoot at the MTV Awards."

Speaking of awards, Pink is being honored with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which she will perform at on May 23. "Any time somebody wants to give me eight minutes, I will fill it up," she teases of her performance. "I'm really excited. The first couple of minutes of this performance will probably go down as my favorite thing I've ever done."

Pink has remained busy throughout the pandemic, releasing a documentary about her Beautiful Trauma tour titled All I Know So Far on May 21. "Not a lot of women are headlining stadiums. Not enough, I would say," she tells EW of her desire to make the film. "And I'm one of the lucky ones. And I bust my butt to be a mom, to be a daughter, to be a wife, to be a good human, and to be the best performer. It's less concert and more life, it's more about trying to put one foot in front of the other as a human being and as a mom, rather than get the party started."

Alongside the documentary, Pink has released a new single of the same name, as well as an accompanying album, All I Know So Far: Setlist. The single was written by Greatest Showman songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who Pink worked with previously on the Greatest Showman covers album.

"I'm obsessed with them and I'm obsessed with La La Land and The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen and everything else they've done," she gushes. "Ever since I redid 'A Million Dreams' with [my daughter] Willow I've been in love with them. I'm a total theater nerd, and I thought who better to write the story of my life than story writers like that – and so, the song ended up being a letter to my daughter."

Pink made it through a bout with COVID-19 this past year, an illness that was serious enough to make her question if she'd make it. "This last year has made us all think what's important and if I go tomorrow, what do I want to leave behind for my children and the world?" she explains of the song and the documentary. "There was a moment where I called my best friend and said, 'I need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.' I wanted them to see how much I rearranged this crazy life to be around them."

Watch the full interview in the video above.

