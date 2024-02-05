Pink Shares Scenes from Fun-Filled Family Time Enjoying Australia's Bondi Beach: 'Kids Are Stoked'

The family of four enjoyed good food and time on the beach while in Australia

Pink/Instagram Pink poses with daughter Willow and son Jameson on Bondi Beach in Australia

Pink has been enjoying touring with her family when it's been possible

The family of four calls Australia's Bondi Beach their "home away from home"

The mom of two shares son Jameson and daughter Willow with husband Carey Hart

Pink is soaking up special days spent abroad with her family.

The TRUSTFALL musician, 44, enjoyed some family time amid her Summer Carnival stadium tour, sharing photos on Instagram from time at Bondi Beach in Australia with husband Carey Hart, son Jameson, 7, and daughter Willow, 12.

"Bondi Beach it’s been too long!!!!!!! Bills was delicious, too. ❤️Soooooooo happy to be back on this side of the world!" she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you beautiful Australia for being our home away from home. Kids are stoked 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Pink and Carey Hart's 2 Kids: All About Willow and Jameson

In June, Willow joined Pink on stage on the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. The mother and daughter sang their single, "Cover Me In Sunshine" to a cheering crowd. "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢," Hart wrote in an Instagram post.

"Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻."

Carey Hart/Instagram Pink and Carey Hart with son Jameson and daughter Willow

In September, she took her kids to an amusement park in Pennsylvania near the area where she grew up ahead of her show in Philadelphia, which she called her “hometown” show.

Later that month, she enjoyed a restful few days off in Nashville where she and her two kids spent some quality time together.

Story continues

“Days off in Nashville, get me outside,” Pink captioned a post on Instagram from the break. “Crash an elementary playground, make two kids smile. Soccer games and fireflies, Franklin nights. Good times.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.