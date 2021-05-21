Pink has regrets after watching Framing Britney Spears : 'I could have reached out more'

Pink is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of Britney Spears.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the singer was asked her opinion on the recent New York Times Presents, Framing Britney Spears documentary on Hulu that looks at the pop star's career and all the media mistreatment she endured.

"I love Britney," began Pink, whose new Amazon Prime Video documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far debuted Friday. "Here's the thing about all of us voyeurs, none of us know what's going on. We're not there. I would like to, I think we'd all like to. We feel this fierce protectiveness over her for good reason. She's a sweetheart. She's incredibly sweet. All I know is she's incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy."

When asked if she's seen the documentary, Pink answered that she had and regrets not having done more for Spears back in those "early" days.

"I'm a strong person," she said. "I could've reached out more. I don't like feeling helpless or powerless and I can only imagine how she feels. She could've used some support and the media tore her apart. The paparazzi are scum. I wish I could've reached out and gave her a hug."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Pink, left, says she could've been there more for Britney Spears.

Framing Britney Spears premiered in February sparking fan outrage over the cruel treatment Spears endured from both the media in the aughts and other figures in her life at the time. It also cast light on the legal conservatorship that has been in place since her public breakdown in 2008.

Watch Pink on WWHL above.

Related content: