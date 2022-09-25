This pink and purple kitchen is oozing with character

Photo credit: Brandt

Sugary pink and deep purple combine to create a kitchen that exudes confidence and high character.

In this period property in the seaside town of Broadstairs, Kent, this hardworking kitchen-diner truly reflects the homeowner's lifestyle and love for being creative. It's layered with brassware, overmantels, bookshelves and utensil hanging rails, all adding charm and visual depth.

UK interior design specialists, Brandt Design, worked on this kitchen update and added the intensity of colour to one of its Heritage kitchens.

"The project in Broadstairs presented us with a unique challenge, as we needed to work within the parameters of the period property that has existing architectural features, an inflexible blueprint and limited natural light," Julia Steadman, Commercial Director at Brandt Design explains.



Photo credit: Brandt

The kitchen space has dual access and entry to the garden and a parallel layout allows the kitchen furniture to work in tandem with a series of freestanding appliances. To maintain the classic ebb and flow of the kitchen space, a 50s retro-style Smeg fridge, Bertazzoni range cooker and AGA cast-iron cooker in stylish British Racing Green were chosen for authenticity. The latter helps to create a focal point of cooking activity, too.

Bespoke Heritage Furniture by Brandt Design was a natural choice thanks to its in-frame cabinetry, ability to be hand painted (a cost-effective way to change the look and feel of a kitchen in an instant), and traditional-style toe-kicks with a recessed plinth at the base of the cabinets making everything look like independent pieces of furniture.



Photo credit: Brandt

Primarily, there's lots to admire about this kitchen scheme. Saturated in colour, this rich and luxurious deep purple is Pelt by Farrow & Ball. Admittedly, it's a bold, somewhat dramatic finish – in daylight it reveals more blue undertones, whilst in darker lit areas, it can look almost black. The hue is softened thanks to the pink walls, which grounds the colour scheme and adds warmth.

Photo credit: Brandt

Scott Davis, Managing Director at Brandt Design, says: "The painted kitchen is a superb vehicle for personal expression, so you need to be sure that you really love the colour and see it how reacts when exposed to natural daylight or under artificial lighting."

The need for ample storage is critical in every home, and in this case, unused space was utilised to maximise the functionality of this kitchen. "Needing to be sensitive to existing architectural features, we recommended using a portion of redundant space behind the kitchen wall and turn it into a practical l-shaped food store complete with three custom shelves and enough space for a toaster," Julia explains.



Photo credit: Brandt

The kitchen reflects the homeowner's love of cooking with fresh ingredients, and her fondness for traditional French cuisine is echoed throughout thanks to an eclectic mix of colours, country-style décor and antique hardware. There is plenty of seating space for friends and family too, plus an alfresco patio area to support the formal dining space in the main kitchen.

As far as finishing touches go, a large still life painting balances the overmantel and splashback above the AGA, while a Provincial ceramic sink and Victorian-style Ludlow Bridge taps in antique bronze by Abode, helps to create an abundantly characterful space.



Photo credit: Brandt

Photo credit: Brandt

Photo credit: Brandt

