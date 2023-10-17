Pink Postpones Shows Due to 'Family Medical Issues' That Require 'Immediate Attention'

"I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all," expressed the pop star in her announcement

Pink's upcoming shows in Tacoma, Washington, have been postponed due to "family medical issues" that require "immediate attention."

The pop star, 44, broke the news in an Instagram post on Monday, expressing that she was sending her "sincerest apologies, love, and health to all" her fans.

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday), will be postponed. Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule," shared Pink in her statement.

"Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all," the statement continued.

The singer shares daughters Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart and is currently in the middle of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour that kicked off early in June. She is set to end the North American leg of her tour in November with a stop in Arlington, Texas.

The announcement comes nearly a month after she had to reschedule her tour stop in Arlington due to a sinus infection.

“Hi everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight,” she wrote in her announcement. “I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.”

During the first stop of the muti-city tour, Pink took the stage with Willow in the UK to perform the track "Cover Me In Sunshine." Hart, 61, proudly showcased the moment with a video on Instagram.

"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢," he wrote. "Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻."





