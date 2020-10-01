Pink Pony Celebrates 20 Years With Major Campaign, Fragrance Launch

Much like the coronavirus, a cancer diagnosis is also a life-changing experience. Just ask Nathan Adrian, Elizabeth Lorde-Rollins and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

The Olympic gold medalist, the LGBTQ-advocate and physician, and the politician have all been personally touched by cancer and are just three of the faces in the 20th-anniversary campaign for Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony initiative. They, along with nearly 30 others, are featured in the “More Conversations, More Love” campaign that kicks off today.

The cast of cancer survivors and supporters each share their stories in hopes of starting a dialogue about healing, hope, survival and love.

“When someone we love has cancer, we are all affected — husbands, wives, mothers and fathers, sisters, brothers and friends. This is our effort in the fight against cancer,” said Ralph Lauren.

The fashion company was at the forefront in the fight against the disease when it established the Pink Pony campaign in 2000 to reduce disparities in cancer care, participate in the effort to find a cure, and help to ensure that access to quality treatment is available to everyone at an earlier, more treatable stage.

The company first got involved in 1989, after the designer’s friend and Washington Post fashion editor Nina Hyde was diagnosed with breast cancer. That led to the cofounding of the Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In 1994, Lauren designed the first target logo for the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Targets Breast Cancer initiative. In 2003, the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Care was established in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and in 2014, the company partnered with The Royal Marsden, the largest and most comprehensive cancer center in Europe, to develop a breast cancer research facility, which opened two years later. Last year, the company pledged 1 million pounds to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to establish a Research Zone within a state-of-the-art facility opening in Sutton, U.K.

David Lauren, vice chairman of the board, chief branding and chief innovation officer, said the company is proud that it was the forerunner in the fight against cancer. “We were the first to connect our logo with a cause and help customers feel they were doing a good thing buying the product,” he said.

Although the corporation has since expanded to other causes as well, its commitment to cancer research and treatment has never wavered. “It’s become part of our company culture,” David Lauren said. “By the time it was trendy, we were already there.”

This year, because of the pandemic, the corporation has had to change up its marketing plans for Pink Pony. “We thought we’d be doing a walk in Central Park like we always do. We thought we’d be having a big concert,” he said. But the focus instead became the campaign.

So instead of just offering facts and figures to patients and their loved ones, the company opted to work with the larger cast on a video series and podcast where those featured talked about their survival strategies and how to maintain optimism in light of a cancer diagnosis.

One of those is Adrian, the swimmer who has won five Olympic gold medals and eight overall. He revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 30. “So far, so good. I’m still in the active surveillance protocol through the winter, then I’ll be considered cancer-free and my chance of recurrence goes back to normal,” he said from his home in Oakland, Calif., where he’s riding out the pandemic.

But while Adrian is back in the pool training for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, his cancer diagnosis is never far from his mind.

“You go from focusing on hyper-performance to knowing that your health is in jeopardy,” he said. “You switch gears quickly.”

Unlike a lot of other men who might have kept their diagnosis a secret, Adrian was comfortable going public with his battle. “I went public because I caught it early,” he said. He said when he felt something in his testicle that was a little hard and marginally swollen, he didn’t immediately deal with it because there was no pain. But his mother, a school nurse, had taught him early to have anything suspicious checked out. So when the lump was still there a week later, he went to the doctor, which led to a “cascade of events — the ball rolls very quickly,” he said.

