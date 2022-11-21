Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs

P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Pink honored the late Olivia Newton-John with a touching tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday.

During the show, the singer, 43, performed Newton-John's hit "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease. As she sang in a champagne-colored gown with sparkle and feather detailing, iconic images of Newton-John — who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August — were shown on a screen behind her.

Ahead of the performance, Pink told ABC7 that getting the chance to pay homage to Newton-John was "an absolute honor."

"I had the pleasure of being around her several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine," she said. "She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her [music]."

In the days leading up to the show, Pink tried to remain tight-lipped about what fans could expect during the performance.

"I can't tell you [what I'm singing], but I will tell you that my daughter [Willow] did Grease in her last summer production, and she is teaching me the song," Pink teased during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It'll be magical."

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about how Willow, 11, critiques her Grammy-winning mom when it comes to performances.

"Willow's gnarly when I forget the words to my own songs. I made a bet with her once," recalled Pink. "She was like, 'That's not the right words.' I'm like, 'I wrote it.' She's like, 'That's not the words.' And we went back, she won. It's tough."

Pink's tribute to Newton-John was her second performance of the night. Earlier in the evening, she sang her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" — from her upcoming album TRUSTFALL — for the first time live. On the red carpet, she was joined by her husband of 16 years Carey Hart, 47, as well as Willow and their son Jameson, 5.

In addition to Pink's performance, Stevie Wonder is expected to join Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a medley of Lionel Richie's hit songs in honor of the former Commodores musician winning the AMAs Icon Award.

2022 AMA's Arrivals

Last week, on Good Morning America, Pink announced that TRUSTFALL will drop in February. The album marks the musician's ninth studio effort and first since 2019's Hurts 2B Human.

Earlier this month, Pink debuted "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and in its video, she channels a rollerskating, grocery-store-shopping, fun-loving alter ego.

"My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways," she said on GMA. "And if you look at my show … I'm a touring artist, that's what I do. We're a traveling city, we're diverse, inclusive, we are a model of what can work."

She continued, "We pray to different gods, we have different skin colors, we believe in all kinds of different things — you name it, go down the list of differences. We love each other, we disagree, we stay together and we show each other our different cultures."

Pink went on to say that her new album was written during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she reflected on her own place in the world.

"I took time," she said about making the album. "I had time, and I had a lot of really devastating things happen. My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that."

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.