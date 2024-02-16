Pink Parrot Unveils Flurry of Deals on German-Canadian CG Fantasy ‘Elli and Her Monster Team!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pink Parrot Media, the Montreal and Madrid-based international sales house, has revealed a flurry of deals for the German-Canadian CG animated fantasy feature “Elli and Her Monster Team!,” which is making its market premiere at the EFM.

Underlining the appetite for toon family features by European distributors, the film has been sold to Just Entertainment in Benelux, Bim Distribuzione in Italy, NOS Lusomundo in Portugal, Flins&Piniculas in Spain and GPI for Baltics.

More from Variety

“Elli” has also been acquired by Pro Films in Bulgaria, Rocket Releasing for CIS, Forum (Czech Republic/Slovak), MCF Megacom Film (Former Yugoslavia), Cinetel (Hungary), Forum for Poland, Romania and Israel, and Front Row in the Middle East.

In addition, Wild Bunch in Germany and Level Film and Maison 4:3 in Canada plan a “Elli and her Monster Team!” release by June.

Recently completed, the feature was directed by Jesper Møller (“Asterix and the Vikings”) and Piet de Rycker (“Laura’s Star”) and co-directed by Jens Møller (“Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures”).

Jesper Møller, De Rycker and Paul Risacher (“Racetime”) co-wrote the film, produced by Lilian Klages and Thomas G. Muller for Germany’s Zooper Film and Dreamin’ Dolphin Film alongside Marie Claude Beauchamp for Canada’s CarpeDiem Film & TV and Michael Luda at Germany’s Traumhaus Studios.

Executive producers take in Marc Gabizon for Wild Bunch and Tania Pinto Da Cunha on behalf of Pink Parrot Media.

“Elli and her Monster Team!” is based on Klaus Baumgart’s same-titled best-selling book. The story kicks off when a homeless little ghost knocks on the door of the eccentric residents of a Ghost Train on the lookout for a place to belong.

Story continues

“The story couldn’t be more timely as it offers audiences important messages of love, acceptance and inclusion,” said Pinto Da Cunha, Pink Parrot partner and head of international sales and acquisitions.

“It’s fantastic to have partners from all around the world embrace this uplifting story. Jesper and Piet have crafted a hilarious and wonderfully original adventure, which we believe has the potential to capture the hearts of family audiences around the world and to become an instant classic,” she said.

.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.