Pink Paisley Covers the Latest Air Force 1

Following a white/green Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt and "Pink Spell" Air Force 1 React, one of the world's most recognizable sneaker silhouettes returns with paisley details.

Aptly named the "Pink Paisley," the forthcoming release joins fellow Nike models donning the print including an olive iteration and four Dunk Lows in black, sky blue, orange and tan.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Pink Paisley" starts with a light pink base, offset by a crisp white outsole. A bubblegum-based paisley print covers the Swoosh with the hue continuing onto the sneaker's tongue tag and insole branding.

The "Pink Paisley" will release in a women's size run and is expected to drop sometime in Spring 2023. We also predict the model to retail for $110 USD.

