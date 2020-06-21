The Pink Line; The Book of Queer Prophets; United Queerdom – reviews

Photograph: Clive Dixon/Rex/Shutterstock

As we can’t gather this Pride month in person, one thing we might think on at home is the really important work done over the past decade to problematise, expand, redraw and recentre different identities and ideas of self underneath the umbrella of “queer”. Questions of what it means to be a trans person of colour, a gay cis male poet or a devoutly Catholic lesbian are all now recognised as unique, despite some commonality of struggle.

Ten years ago it might have felt, in mainstream culture, that to escape the rigidity of heteronormativity was to step simply into another box; perhaps bigger, perhaps airier, in which one might feel slightly freer. Now we are coming to acknowledge, too slowly, a continuum, of which heterosexuality is just one small fingernail mark on the long measurement of how we might love and who we might love.

So, how best to capture this diversity and plurality? How best to cohere the spectrum so it fits within the confines of a book?

The Pink Line offers an approach that shifts between the micro and the macro, looking at the battle for same-sex marriage, say, or the emerging campaigns for the rights and humanity of the trans community, and then zeroing in on the story of individuals from a particular place. This way, author Mark Gevisser clearly shows the impact of large, sweeping tides of complex histories on specific people. This is where the strength of this book lies: letting people speak out for themselves against the wider political and social backdrop that Gevisser paints for the reader. Long after finishing the book, it’s the individual stories of the likes of Pasha in Moscow, or Michael, the Ugandan refugee in Nairobi, that will stick with you.

One of the many powerful moments occurs when Zaki, whom Gevisser meets in western Cairo, is speaking about a friend who wanted to come out on Facebook. He recounts: “This is the age we live in… the digital world gives space for people to imagine themselves as something and then… once you write or say it, you become it and live it.”

Zaki is articulating the unbreakable connection between the queer body and the wider body politic. The queer body is always hyper-visible; the rise of digital spaces, particularly for young queer people, speaks partly to a desire to build a physical, emotional and sexual identity away from the continuous gaze of wider society. This, as Zaki says, will force you to “become it and live it”, and in doing so perform a very certain role, which the wider sociopolitical stream can ebb and flow around.

There’s so much in Gevisser’s book: jumping across continents, through different progressive and regressive moral times, reminding us how rights so hard won swing back and are removed so easily with the heavy pendulum of law. This, partly, becomes the book’s central issue. The Pink Line is an attempt to come up with a controlling metaphor that might hold all this together – and it almost works. Part of the problem is that the pink line is not a solid thing: it’s a battle line, drawn by progressives and conservatives; it’s something stepped over by those coming out; it’s internal and something to be wrestled with and navigated; it’s something to be walked along, like a tightrope. There is a “Tudor pink line” along which, we’re told, the Buggery Act of 1553 is staked, but also a pink line that two men cross as they have sex on the balcony of their cruise ship cabin as it docks in the island of Dominica. A book of this ambition needs an overarching meta-structure to give it coherence, but the pink line constantly shape-shifts, which means that it never quite provides solidity. That said, this is a meticulously researched book. The compassion for the people Gevisser encounters sings through the pages and the reader is richer for being introduced to every single one of them.

The collection is at its strongest when when the personal essay form itself is queered and subverted

Rather than searching for an overarching principle, The Book of Queer Prophets, edited by Ruth Hunt, allows 24 “thinkers, writers and activists” to speak for themselves about how their sexuality intersects (or doesn’t) with their faith. The collection is at its strongest when its contributors step away from mere reportage and become more playful in how they tell their stories, when the form of a personal essay itself is queered and subverted. Jarel Robinson-Brown’s epistolary contribution, Dustin Lance Black’s vivid description that feels like a monologue from a play, Keith Jarrett’s excellent use of form in 50 Observations on Avoidance all stand out, as does a stunning phrase from Phyll Opoku-Gyimah: “I stepped out of the walls of the church and into the expansive ministry of my queer black body.” This is a book that should be in every school, and probably handed out in every place of worship, too.

United Queerdom, a fast paced read from Dan Glass, is part one-man show about a queer life lived through activism, part manifesto, part instruction manual for future generations. Through contemporary narrative and personal biography, it seeks to tell the story of the Gay Liberation Front and queer politics of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. It’s entertaining, informative and moving – such as when Glass tells his parents that he is HIV positive – but suffers from being unfocused and never really giving a sense of who the intended audience is. Am I one of Glass’s friends, to be regaled with anecdotes and reminisce on shared memories? Am I a queer person from a younger generation who might not be aware of the history? Take this moment early on: “Picture this, all of a sudden masses of healthy people were dying from an unknown condition.” It seems to speak to a desire for the book to educate those who didn’t live through pivotal moments in queer history, but the non-chronological timeline, particularly in the early sections of the book, hinders.

But it does provoke conversations worth having. At one point, Glass quotes Aderonke Apata: “In some countries, gays have the same rights as other capitalists, but intersex people don’t, trans people don’t...” It’s an interesting point, one that could intersect with Gevisser’s arguments about the potential for tourism and commerce to open up certain parts of the globe to queer rights.

I remember once hearing someone articulate the general course of the search for queer rights from “I am what I am” to “I am what you are”. We’ve come back out of the other side of that, where visibility, uniqueness and individuality along a spectrum of identity are at the forefront of a movement.

Such shifts and new horizons will require new education for all of us, especially in schools and colleges. How we articulate the queer struggles of the past, and who gets to articulate them going forward, have never been more urgent questions for our community.

Andrew McMillan’s latest book, Playtime, is published by Vintage

