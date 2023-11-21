Pink to kick off 2024 UK tour in Cardiff

US singer Pink has announced she will kick off her 2024 UK tour in Cardiff.

The Grammy-winning star announced on Tuesday that she is to play Principality Stadium on 11 June next year.

The gig will mark five years since she last played there.

The 44-year-old said she was excited to be back in Wales during the month that the stadium celebrates its quarter-century.

"Starting the tour in Cardiff is going to be so fun," said Pink.

"It's been way too long since I've been in Wales and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this amazing venue is going to make it even more special.

"See you there, love bugs," she added.

Tickets for the Cardiff leg of Pink's Summer Carnival tour will go on pre-sale from Monday 27 November at 10:00 GMT and then on general sale from Thursday, 30 November at the same time.

The announcement means 2024 is already shaping up as a busy year for the Principality Stadium, with concerts by Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters all taking place throughout May and June.