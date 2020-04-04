Pink Just Recovered from Coronavirus—and Here's How She's Helping Relief Efforts

Photo credit: Ari Perilstein - Getty Images

Late Friday night, Pink announced on Instagram that she and her three-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart, started showing symptoms of coronavirus two weeks ago. The artist added that she tested positive, but a few days ago, she and her toddler took the test again, and it was negative. In her post, she mentioned that she is donating a total of $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts; she's spreading out her money to organizations that are close to her heart.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center, she wrote. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️"

In her post, Pink added that she and her family were already sheltering in place when she got her positive diagnosis. She said she continued to self-isolate in her home while following the instructions of her doctor.

Just before she announced her coronavirus experience and donation, Pink also posted a video to her Instagram. In the video, she is dressed up and is wearing a full face of makeup to promote her guest spot on author Jen Pastiloff's live chat, where Pastiloff raises money to help food insecure people during the pandemic.

"Oh my god it's so fun to have lipstick on," Pink says as she shows off her bold-lip color to the camera. Dressing up has truly never felt so good.

Giving back—especially when it's easy for us all to feel helpless right now—has also never felt so good.







