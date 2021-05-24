Pink Jokes Jon Bon Jovi 'Broke' Her Heart When He Got Married as She Accepts 2021 BBMAs Icon Award from Him

Pink is making her mark as a living legend!

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, the superstar, 41, was presented with the Icon Award for her outstanding musical career and impact by Jon Bon Jovi.

Pink began her acceptance speech by touching on her longtime crush on Bon Jovi, 59, saying, "Okay, so I have to tell you — I think you might already know this — but I did not come out of my room for a week when you married Dorothea [in 1989]. I was 8. I ripped your poster off my wall, and I replaced you with Sebastian Bach."

"I'm very glad that you found lasting love Jon, but you broke my heart," she continued with a laugh. "I take this as an apology. I accept."

Pink then gave a special shoutout in her speech to her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage, saying she "nailed" their acrobatic performance of their song "Cover Me in Sunshine" earlier in the night, and her 4-year-old son Jameson.

"I love what I do, and I love the people that I get to do it with," she said. "And we're pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us. So all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out. Thank you for letting us all feel together. I cannot wait until we can do it again, and until we can just sweat all over each other."

"This is an absolute honor," she added. "Dream big because what if it comes true?"

In addition to her performance with Willow, the "So What" singer performed her song "All I Know So Far," the title track from her new live album, and a mashup of her hits "Get the Party Started," "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill" and "Just Give Me a Reason" before her speech.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," she said in a press release. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!"

"I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder," she continued. "It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

Pink is the tenth artist to ever earn the award, following past honorees like Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, Prince and Jennifer Lopez.

The Billboard Music Awards are airing live from Los Angeles from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.