Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids

Brianne Tracy
·4 min read
Pink
Pink

Jerod Harris/Getty Pink, Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson

It's a family affair for Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards.

While stepping out on the red carpet ahead of the show, the singer was joined by her husband of 16 years Carey Hart, 47, and their two kids: Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5.

"They don't even know where they are right now," Pink, 43, joked to PEOPLE as she pointed to her family on the carpet.

Pink — wearing a sparkling gold and black fringe Bob Mackie dress — then brought Willow under her arm and said that her daughter is excited to see "Imagine Dragons and mama" perform during the show.

Pink is set to kick off the ceremony with the live TV debut performance of her new single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," off her upcoming album TRUSTFALL dropping in February.

RELATED: American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night

She is also set to perform what's sure to be an emotional tribute to late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Throughout the Grease star's career, she received 10 AMAs and co-hosted the show with Glen Campbell and Aretha Franklin in 1976.

Getting to perform the tribute is "an absolute honor," Pink told KABC during the live red carpet preshow. "I had the pleasure of being around [Olivia] several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine. She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her."

Asked what her family's plans are for after the show, Pink said it's simple: "Dinner!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

In addition to Pink and Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, Yola, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, AnittaLil Baby, J.I.D., Tems, Wizkid, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox and Stevie Wonder are all expected to hit the stage during the show.

Last month, the 2022 AMAs nominees were revealed, and Bad Bunny leads the list with eight nominations total, including artist of the year. If he were to win in all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year. His latest album Un Verano Sin Ti is up for favorite pop album and Latin album.

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news music's big night.

Trailing closely behind him are Taylor SwiftBeyoncé and Drake with six. All three are up for artist of the year, while Swift and Beyoncé will also go head to head for female pop artist and pop album.

Meanwhile, AdeleHarry Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations and are all included in the artist of the year category. All three also earned nods for favorite pop album, with 30Harry's House and Dawn FM.

First-time nominees at the award show are Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

RELATED: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!

Pink's performance at the 2022 AMAs is just a taste of what's to come on her North American stadium tour next summer. On the tour, she'll be joined by opening acts Brandi CarlilePat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp.

TRUSTFALL marks the musician's ninth studio effort and first since 2019's Hurts 2B Human.

"My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways," Pink said on Good Morning America last week. "And if you look at my show … I'm a touring artist, that's what I do. We're a traveling city, we're diverse, inclusive, we are a model of what can work."

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Opens Up About Married Life with Carey Hart

Pink went on to say that the album was written during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she reflected on her own place in the world.

"I took time," she said about making the album. "I had time, and I had a lot of really devastating things happen. My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that."

She continued, "It takes your kids getting sick to be like, 'OK, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That's what I want.' I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person."

The 2022 AMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

