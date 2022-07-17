Pink Floyd's Roger Waters disses The Weeknd, Drake after his Toronto concert doesn't draw critics

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters believes he's "far more important" than The Weeknd and Drake "will ever be."

Waters, 78, who is currently on his This Is Not a Drill tour in Canada and the U.S., took aim at the rappers in an interview with Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail published Friday.

The Pink Floyd alum noted his audiences now are "far more attentive" today than at the height of his band's success "because now I’m not constrained by the rock group that I was with then. They were always trying to drag me back from my natural instinct, which is to tell the truth."

Waters then questioned the reporter on why he and other outlets did not review his shows in Toronto on July 8 and 9, to which The Globe and Mail's Brad Wheeler asserted, "Your concert wasn’t the biggest in town that night."

The Weeknd, 32, had a show scheduled in his hometown on July 8, but due to a power outage at the Rogers Center, it was canceled last minute.

Waters stressed his concert was two nights and The Weeknd's was canceled. "Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?" he asked.

"I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act," the Pink Floyd musician added.

He continued: "I’ve got nothing against him. … I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd."

The Weeknd performs at the "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour at Met Life Stadium on July 16, 2022.

"With all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got," Waters said in a scathing diss. "There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives."

After The Weeknd's cancelation, he wrote on Twitter he was "crushed and heartbroken."

"This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight," the Toronto native said. "I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me."

USA TODAY's Melissa Ruggieri reviewed The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn stadium show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Thursday.

"If The Weeknd’s 'Dawn FM' album is the equivalent of a dance party in purgatory, his live show is nothing less than a rave before the apocalypse," she wrote.

Ruggieri added: "The most major of The Weeknd’s hits – 'Can’t Feel My Face,' 'Starboy' and, toward the end of the 100-minute show, 'Blinding Lights' – caused mini eruptions in the crowd as they screamed familiar choruses. But throughout the night, his fans, primarily the young men packing the venue, sang his words of love, lust and longing with gusto, The Weeknd their conduit for expression."

