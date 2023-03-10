Pink Ferrari worth £175,000 towed away in central London after ‘parking in bus lane’

This is the moment a pink Ferrari supercar worth more than £175,000 was towed away in central London on Wednesday night.

The car had apparently parked in a bus lane before being towed away outside Waterloo Tube station.

Amused commuters stopped to film as the Ferrari 488 was taken onto a tow truck and driven away.

Onlookers said there was no sign of the driver of the luxury car, with one saying the owner “would have got a real surprise” when they discovered what had happened to the supercar.

Noisy supercars have been targeted by authorities in central London in recent years.

Kensington and Chelsea council has previously reported receiving a flood of complaints from fed-up residents reporting loud Lamborghinis, McLarens and motorbikes tearing around the streets at night.

It began targeting drivers who cause “excessive noise” with £100 fixed penalty notices in 2020.

The borough has also installed a number of special acoustic cameras to catch noisy offenders.