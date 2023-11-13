Pink Cuddles with Cute Baby Goat: 'I Know What I Want for Christmas'

The "When I Get There" singer shared a photo on Instagram Saturday of her new four-legged friend

Pink/Instagram Pink cuddles a baby goat in a new Instagram photo.

Pink made a new four-legged friend!

On Saturday, the “Trustfall” singer, 44, shared a photo of herself cuddling a baby goat. In the Instagram snap, she cradled the black and white animal on her lap as she sat by a table covered with makeup products — perhaps a clue that she was doing a photo shoot.

Judging by her caption, it seems Pink was quite smitten by her goat encounter — so much so that she is now hoping to find one under her tree come Dec. 25. "I know what I want for Christmas 🎄 slash Chanukah 🕎," she wrote, adding the hashtag #babygoatsplease.

Pink/Instagram Pink holds a baby goat in a new Instagram photo.

Pink has long been a huge animal lover. In 2021, she and her family — husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow Sage, 12, and son Jameson Moon, 6 — adopted a rescue dog, adorably named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi.

Pink introduced the pup to her fans on Instagram at the time, tagging the Los Angeles-based rescue where she adopted him — The Labelle Foundation — and including the hashtag #AdoptDontShop to encourage people to consider rescuing versus purchasing a pet.

Last year, she stepped up to support the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, by purchasing an art piece created by chimpanzees. She spent $5,000 on a colorful abstract painting by Patty and Kramer, two residents of the sanctuary, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

According to Save the Chimps, the “When I Get There" singer called the painting a "masterpiece" and said she was "heartened" to learn that chimps find painting therapeutic just like humans.

Jason Kempin/Getty Pink

In another more provocative show of support for the animal kingdom, Pink posed nude for a PETA ad that was unveiled in New York City's Times Square in December 2020. The billboard was part of the animal rights organization's iconic “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign, which has featured a number of other celebrities including Taraji P. Henson, Eva Mendes and Olivia Munn.

At the time, Pink admitted that she wasn't always conscious of her clothing choices. “I would like to say I’ve always been fur-free,” she said in a PETA press release. “Unfortunately, I went through a selfish phase and wore fur on a couple of occasions. But I wised up and now boycott fur completely.”

“I wish everyone was forced to learn the horrors that these animals go through for fashion trends,” she continued. “I hope fur wearers get bitten in the a-- by the same kind of animal they wear on their back.”

After falling ill with a respiratory infection and being forced to postpone several shows, Pink has resumed her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. Last week, the tour took her to New York City, where she was joined by her husband and kids — who squeezed in a little ice skating before attending her show.

Hart, 48, shared photos of Willow and Jameson showing off their skating moves on the rink at Rockefeller Center. He also included a funny clip of his son taking a spill on the ice and then lamenting, "I got snow in my underwear!"

“Got it in, day 1 in NYC. Night two for mama pink, sold out MSG 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼,” Hart captioned the post.



