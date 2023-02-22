This pink cottage in Somerset is straight from a fairy tale — take a peek

jackson-stops.co.uk

This thatched pink cottage, set within a tiny hamlet close to the sought-after village of Kingston St Mary, is like something from a fairy tale. If you want to get away from it all, then this is the home for you.

Providing ample light and space across two floors, Magnolia Cottage has four bedrooms, characterful features, beautifully stocked gardens, a large drawing room featuring a cut stone fireplace and flagstone floors, a well-fitted family bathroom, and a kitchen garden with seven varieties of apple, blueberries, blackcurrants, raspberries and gooseberries.

Inside, the pretty sitting room has a double aspect window and an open fireplace. Meanwhile, the kitchen/diner boasts a range of high gloss cupboards with quartz and polymer surfaces, ample electrical appliances, and doors leading to both the front and rear garden. Alfresco dining in the summer would be perfect here.

jackson-stops.co.uk

Elsewhere around the cottage, you'll find a ground floor bedroom with French doors leading to the leafy terrace, a further three bedrooms along the first floor landing, and a family bathroom with modern furniture.

The garden is the real star of the show. Stretching out to the front of the cottage, highlights include a particularly magnificent magnolia tree, mixed herbaceous borders surrounding the lawned gardens, a number of mature roses, rhododendrons, azaleas and acers, climbing roses growing up walls, and a series of seven rose arbours all adorned with a mature variety of graduated coloured roses. Green-fingered enthusiasts will be right at home here.

jackson-stops.co.uk

Magnolia Cottage is within easy reach of Taunton, which boasts amenities, good independent schools, a number of popular golf courses and the county cricket ground. The location is also brilliant for commuters, with Taunton providing fast trains to London Paddington in just under two hours.

For more information about Magnolia Cottage, visit jackson-stops.co.uk. It is currently on the market for £695,000.

jackson-stops.co.uk

You Might Also Like