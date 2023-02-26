Pink Claims Christina Aguilera Wanted A Fight On Lady Marmalade Set Over A Chair

(L to R) Mya, Pink, Christina Aguilera and LiL Kim backstage before their performance at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards

Pink has delved deeper into her somewhat complicated history with Christina Aguilera, claiming the Genie In A Bottle singer wanted to get into a fight on the set of their Lady Marmalade video... over a chair.

Earlier this month, Pink made headlines when she threw apparent shade in Christina’s direction when she admitted in an interview with Buzzfeed UK that the 2001 music video “wasn’t very fun to make” because there were “some personalities” on set.

She then said fellow Lady Marmalade collaborators Lil’ Kim and Mýa “were nice”, pointedly leaving out Christina.

Pink has since been asked about her comments during an appearance on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?.

The host said that based on the video, Pink would’ve “kicked [Christina’s] ass,” to which she replied: “Well, Maybe.”

She continued: “Our personalities just didn’t…not everyone is supposed to like each other and that’s ok. Back then, our personalities did not mix at all and that was ok. We hugged it out and kissed it out and we have many times since.

“The shade — where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question I’m going to answer it honestly,” Pink said.

“I’m going to tell you my experience of how it happened. That’s not shade, that’s just honesty. I should know better by now that total honesty doesn’t work in this world. People want to hear nice things and want you to clean it all up for them and that’s just not my way.”

Pink and Christina Aguilera have a somewhat complicated history

The presenter then asked if Christina really wanted to fight with Pink on the Lady Marmalade set.

“She did,” the So What singer replied. “She was upset that I was sitting in her chair and was going to shut down the entire production. I didn’t know I was sitting in her chair.

“And also, I was homeless at 15. You can’t talk to me any kind of way. You picked the wrong one. But that’s over,” she continued.

“It’s an interesting story, but it probably happens every day in every workplace. Some people just don’t get along, and then they figure it out and they realise what’s important, and they hug it out and move on.”

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Christina Aguilera for comment, and is awaiting a response.

The pair’s feud dates back many years, with Pink previously claiming tensions first began when Christina’s manager started trying to call the shots during a meeting about who would sing which parts.

Reports later claimed that Pink was unhappy when her collaborator, Linda Perry, started working with Christina, even allowing her to record a track the songwriter had penned, Beautiful, that the Missundaztood star initially had her eye on.

Pink later claimed that things had even turned physical between them, telling Watch What Happens Live in 2017 that Christina “swung on me in a club”, recalling the incident as “hilarious”.

Christina subsequently said she wouldn’t “swing on” Pink joking: “She could beat my ass! Are you kidding me?”.

In 2016, the pair appeared to have put their beef behind them when the former appeared as a guest mentor to help the latter on The Voice.

Pink later tweeted that she and her one-time rival had “made amends”.

Last week, Pink responded to a now-deleted tweet about her Buzzfeed UK interview, writing: “Y’all are nuts. Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song.

“If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.

“I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven’t noticed, I’m a little busy selling… and by selling, I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit.

“Also – I kissed XTina’s mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”

