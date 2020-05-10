Pink says battling coronavirus was 'most physically and emotionally challenging experience'

E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Pink accepts People's Champion of 2019 award on stage during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 -- NUP_188997 (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

Singer Pink has spoken about “battling” the coronavirus alongside her small son, saying it was the “most physically and emotionally challenging experience” she has faced as a mother.

The star and her son Jameson first had symptoms of COVID-19 back in March and later tested positive for the deadly virus.

Now the 40-year-old has revealed the extent of their struggle in an eye-opening essay for NBC News.

She wrote: “Battling Covid-19 along with my three-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother.

“Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.

Pictured: (l-r) Carey Hart, Pink, Jameson Hart, and Willow Hart arrive to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019. -- NUP_188994 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day.

“Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing.”

Last month Pink, real name Alecia Moore, donated £403,000 ($500,000) to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund and the same amount to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia.

Taking to Instagram last month, she posted a photo of her and Jameson and spoke of their experience with the virus.

She wrote: “Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible.

“This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

She went on to praise those on the frontline, thanking health care professionals branding them “heroes”.