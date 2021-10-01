Pink Ball Test: Smriti Mandhana Scores First Test Century

India batter Smriti Mandhana achieved another milestone in her short Test career in Australia on Friday, as she scored a century at the Cannara Oval in Queensland.

Mandhana, who opened the batting with Shafali Verma, was unbeaten on 80 on Day 1, which was derailed by heavy rain.

to Smriti Mandhana!



A brilliant century coming off 170 deliveries, with 18 fours and one six #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NiVLlgQ4UQ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 1, 2021

She brought up her century with a boundary of Perry in the 52nd over of the innings. Mandhana worked the bowler away through the legside behind square for a boundary to reach her hundred.

The southpaw however almost missed her century as she was caught off a no-ball in the second over of the day off Ellyse Perry but survived.

Mandhana then continued in her merry ways, driving with confidence in her and India’s first Pink Ball Test.

(more to follow)

