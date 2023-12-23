Pink, 44, Had the Absolute Best Response to Being Called "Old"

Alexander Tamargo - Getty Images

Pink, 44, had the best response to a hater who called her “old.”

She took the opportunity to highlight the privilege of aging.

Fans rushed to her defense.

At this point, we’re convinced Pink keeps her Twitter (now known as X) account simply to humble the haters. Her latest clapback was in response to someone who called her “old,” and she spoke—or wrote, rather—with zero filter.

The 44-year-old quoted the original comment that read: “Pink got old,” and replied: “Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day. What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F*ck yeah times 44!”

Fans rushed to the singer’s defense. “You might get old also. Nothing is guaranteed. Getting old is a blessing,” one person replied. “It’s almost like people age as time goes on?” another added. “This just in, people age,” someone else wrote.

This clapback of Pink’s was subtle compared to the one she wrote in April in response to a body shamer (named Stew) who scrutinized her lack of “child-bearing hips.” She wrote: “Oh, Stewie. Stewie Stewie Stewie. You’ve got too much free time,” before adding the clown emoji.

As someone who has been in the public eye for decades and is a legendary pop star, you might wonder why Pink bothers with these interactions—but the fact that she keeps her ear to the ground and her heart on her sleeve connects her with her dedicated fanbase. In fact, in a recent 60 Minutes special, journalist Cecilia Vega asked why she’s willing to be so open—especially compared to other celebrities—in interviews and online.

“If I’m a mystery to you, how can I expect you to connect with me? And if I’m a person that’s desperate for connection, then why would mystery be interesting to me?” she said. “I wanna know you, I want you to know me.”

And while yes, she does have that somewhat tough exterior recognizable by her signature snarl, in reality, she’s a mom of two who sings and makes wine (yes, she owns a vineyard, per the interview) and is just trying to have a good time.

“I know what certain people think of when they look at me, down to the fact that I’m muscular, I’m outspoken, and I have short hair... people sort of put you in a box no matter what you look like, and my box happens to be, if you’re outspoken and you don’t, sort of, bend to societal norms, then you’re scary and dangerous,” she told Vega. “The reality is I’m the goofiest, most fun-loving person that will possibly kick your ass if I have to.”

And that, we certainly believe.

