Pinehurst Capital II And Halcones Precious Metals Announce Closing of Subscription Receipt Offering

Pinehurst Capital II Inc.
·4 min read

Toronto, Ontario, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcones Precious Metals Inc. (“Halcones”) and Pinehurst Capital II Inc. (TSXV: PINH.P) ("Pinehurst") are pleased to announce that Halcones has closed its previously-announced brokered private placement (the "Subscription Receipt Offering") of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"). Under the Subscription Receipt Offering, Halcones issued an aggregate of 11,462,200 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.30 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $3,438,660. The Subscription Receipt Offering was completed pursuant to an agency agreement (the "Agency Agreement") dated June 24, 2022 among Halcones, Pinehurst, Clarus Securities Inc. (the "Lead Agent"), iA Private Wealth Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The Subscription Receipts are governed by the terms of a subscription receipt agreement dated June 24, 2022 and among Halcones, the Lead Agent and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare”) (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”).

As previously announced, on January 25, 2022, Halcones and Pinehurst entered into an amalgamation agreement, as amended on May 20, 2022 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") setting out the terms of the reverse take-over of Pinehurst by the shareholders of Halcones by way of a three-cornered amalgamation with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pinehurst incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario (the "RTO"). Pinehurst, as the resulting issuer following the completion of the RTO (the "Resulting Issuer"), will continue the business of Halcones under the name "Pinehurst Precious Metals Corp." or such other name as determined by Halcones.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts, less the cash portion of the Agents' commission and Agents' expenses, are being held in escrow by Computershare in accordance with the Subscription Receipt Agreement and will be released to Halcones upon satisfaction and/or waiver of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), including completion of all conditions precedent to the RTO. If the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied or waived on or before December 24, 2022 (subject to extension pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Receipt Agreement), the escrowed proceeds from the Subscription Receipt Offering will be released to Halcones. If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied or waived by that date or the Amalgamation Agreement is terminated or Halcones announces to the public by way of press release, or advises the Lead Agent and Computershare in writing, that it does not intend to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions in accordance with the Subscription Receipt Agreement, the gross proceeds and pro rata entitlement to interest earned on the escrowed proceeds will be paid to the holders of the Subscription Receipts. The Resulting Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Subscription Receipt Offering for (i) exploration of the Carachapampa project and (ii) general corporate and working capital purposes.

Each Subscription Receipt will, without any further consideration on the part of the subscriber, automatically convert on the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions into one Halcones Common Share and one-half of one Halcones Warrant. Each Halcones Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Halcones Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Halcones Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Subscription Receipt Offering. Each Halcones Common Share and each Halcones Warrant will be immediately exchanged for one common share of Pinehurst and one common share purchase warrant of Pinehurst (each on a post-Consolidation basis). Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, prior to completing the RTO, Pinehurst common shares shall be consolidated on the basis of 0.4716981 post-consolidation Pinehurst common shares for each one pre-consolidation Pinehurst common share (the “Consolidation”).

In connection with the Subscription Receipt Offering, Halcones paid the Agents a commission satisfied by an aggregate cash payment of $245,706.20. As additional consideration, Halcones issued 802,354 broker warrants to the Agents, each entitling the Agents to purchase one Halcones Common Share (and subsequently one Resulting Issuer common share) at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance of the Release Notice (as defined in the Agency Agreement).

For further information, please contact:

David Rosenkrantz

Pinehurst Capital II Inc., CEO

e: drosenkrantz@patica.ca

p: 416-865-0123]

Lawrence Guy

Halcones Precious Metals Inc., Director

e: info@halconesresources.com

p: 416-930-7660

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Subscription Receipt Offering and certain terms and conditions thereof; the use of proceeds from the Subscription Receipt Offering, and corporate and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Halcones assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Canada's Wilkerson, Bukovec earn women's world beach volleyball silver

    ROME — Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec claimed silver in the women's world beach volleyball championship Sunday. The Toronto duo fell 21-17, 21-19 to Brazil's Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Silva Ramos in the final in Rome. Wilkerson, 29, and Bukovec, 26, are a new team having joined forces before this season. The Canadians were seeded 20th in the world championship and lost to the No. 2 seeds Sunday. "The medal validates the hard work that we’ve put in this season," Bukove

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.