Pineapples Are the New Pumpkins for Carving a Spooky Jack-O’-Lantern This Halloween

You don’t need to head to the pumpkin patch this year to get your carving game on. Instead, just pick up a pineapple the next time you go to the grocery store! Pineapple jack-o’-lanterns are the tropical Halloween trend that will have visitors doing a double-take.

Swapping pumpkins for pineapples took off a few years ago. Many people in beachy areas began using the tasty fruit as an alternative to pumpkins, probably due to availability. Or maybe because pineapples just go with the tropical theme more. Whatever it was that kicked it off, we are so here for it.

No matter where you live, you can try this Halloween trend for yourself. Just grab a carving kit and decide if you want to go with a traditional jack-o’-lantern with a creepy smile and triangle eyes and nose, or you want to try a shape.

Still not convinced? Take a look at the cool results from people who have tried it themselves.

