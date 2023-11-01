Pineapple loses its crown: Sainsbury’s sells leafless version to cut waste

The pineapple has been dethroned: Sainsbury’s has announced it will start selling a crownless version of the tropical fruit from Wednesday.

The spiky, green leaves that grow from the top of the plant are a unique feature of the exotic fruit. But, says the supermarket, they are typically thrown away by customers, contributing to up to 700 tonnes of food waste a year.

Removing the crown during the production process will mean the leaves can either be replanted in the pineapple fields or shredded and given to local farmers to be used for animal feed.

Pineapples account for about 20% of global tropical fruit production. It is the second most cultivated exotic fruit on the planet after bananas.

But the crowns can account for up to 80% of the fruit’s volume and without them, pineapples can be packed in the most efficient way possible, reducing carbon emissions and transport costs.

Sainsbury’s said decrowning them was a simple idea with massive implications for environment as well as the supply chain.

Losing the leaves, it said, could achieve a reduction of 2,500 boxes transported each year. The retailer is also removing all packaging previously attached to the standard-size pineapple, further reducing waste.

The supermarket will continue to sell large pineapples with their leaves attached to “offer customers choice”.

Claire Hughes, the director of product and innovation at Sainsbury’s, said: “We’re passionate about reducing our impact on the planet wherever we can, and we’re always looking for new and unique ways to make bold changes with sustainability in mind. Our new crownless pineapples may look a little out of the ordinary but they offer clear benefits in reducing waste and packaging.”

Crownless pineapples are also less likely to carry pests: the crowns are difficult to clean or fumigate. The smoother and more uniform a fruit is, the less likely it is to be inspected at borders and the quicker processing will be.

Sainsbury’s said that the pineapples would be ready to eat, with no need for customers to ripen them at home.

A 2017 study published in the Postharvest Biology and Technology journal, found that removing the pineapple crown after harvest aggravated internal browning – a considerable problem for pineapples that often causes severe economic loss in producing countries – and increased yellowing or ripening. The authors concluded that the crown was necessary for extending the shelf-life.