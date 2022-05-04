Pineapple Express Enters Agreement to Offer Same-Day Medical Cannabis Delivery to Entourage Health Patients

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Fire & Flower continues to expand delivery services through CannDeliv technology platform and industry-leading logistics

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform announced today that its wholly owned delivery and logistics subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express") has entered into an agreement with Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE: 4WE) ("Entourage") to provide same-day delivery services to Entourage's patients in certain regions within Ontario.

Pineapple Express Enters Agreement to Offer Same-Day Medical Cannabis Delivery to Entourage Health Patients (CNW Group/Fire &amp; Flower Holdings Corp.)
Pineapple Express Enters Agreement to Offer Same-Day Medical Cannabis Delivery to Entourage Health Patients (CNW Group/Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.)

Patients of Entourage's Starseed Medicinal Inc. ("Starseed") platform will be able to select a same-day delivery option within their existing patient portal, which will be fulfilled by Pineapple Express.

"We continue to add additional value to our recent acquisition of Pineapple Express as we deepen our relationships with key licensed producer partners both in the recreational and medical delivery channels such as Entourage and its Starseed Medicinal network," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "Pineapple Express is the largest delivery platform in Canada, with more than 40,000 deliveries per month and it is the scale of our platform along with the CannDeliv technology that enables us to deliver exceptional service to our customers and medical producer patients."

Starseed's medical clients will receive real-time tracking by text message, delivery patient care and re-attempt support through Pineapple Express, enabled by the industry leading CannDeliv technology platform.

"Our agreement with Pineapple Express to provide same-day delivery access exemplifies our commitment to our Starseed medical clients as we strive to continuously offer a higher level of service – and we are excited to be working with our partners on this important initiative," shared George Scorsis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Entourage. "As leaders in medical and adult-use markets, we understand the importance of timely and consistent access to quality-crafted cannabis products. Pineapple Express with its proprietary software, combined with its extensive mobile operations and experienced focus on customer service were key factors in establishing this partnership to provide upgraded services to our patients."

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre™, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower's wholly owned subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery, has over 15 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

To learn more about Pineapple Express Delivery, visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co. – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors' market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 30, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

