Fire & Flower continues to expand delivery services through CannDeliv technology platform and industry-leading logistics

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform announced today that its wholly owned delivery and logistics subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express") has entered into an agreement with Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE: 4WE) ("Entourage") to provide same-day delivery services to Entourage's patients in certain regions within Ontario.

Pineapple Express Enters Agreement to Offer Same-Day Medical Cannabis Delivery to Entourage Health Patients (CNW Group/Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.)

Patients of Entourage's Starseed Medicinal Inc. ("Starseed") platform will be able to select a same-day delivery option within their existing patient portal, which will be fulfilled by Pineapple Express.

"We continue to add additional value to our recent acquisition of Pineapple Express as we deepen our relationships with key licensed producer partners both in the recreational and medical delivery channels such as Entourage and its Starseed Medicinal network," shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. "Pineapple Express is the largest delivery platform in Canada, with more than 40,000 deliveries per month and it is the scale of our platform along with the CannDeliv technology that enables us to deliver exceptional service to our customers and medical producer patients."

Starseed's medical clients will receive real-time tracking by text message, delivery patient care and re-attempt support through Pineapple Express, enabled by the industry leading CannDeliv technology platform.

"Our agreement with Pineapple Express to provide same-day delivery access exemplifies our commitment to our Starseed medical clients as we strive to continuously offer a higher level of service – and we are excited to be working with our partners on this important initiative," shared George Scorsis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Entourage. "As leaders in medical and adult-use markets, we understand the importance of timely and consistent access to quality-crafted cannabis products. Pineapple Express with its proprietary software, combined with its extensive mobile operations and experienced focus on customer service were key factors in establishing this partnership to provide upgraded services to our patients."

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre™, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower's wholly owned subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery, has over 15 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com .

To learn more about Pineapple Express Delivery, visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/ .

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co. – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors' market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

