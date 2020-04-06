Pineapple Express Delivery Announces Expansion of Cannabis Delivery Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (PUMP.CN)(WCF.F)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report that its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery" or "PED"), a leading company offering legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and recreational markets, is growing its delivery services footprint in three (3) new cities in Ontario, Canada.

Pineapple Express Delivery is expanding its services into the cities of Barrie, Ottawa and London. Pineapple Express Delivery is one of Canada's premier same-day, next day and other delivery companies for the medical and recreational markets servicing both B2B and B2C customers in the legal cannabis industry. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate cannabis delivery across Canada.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class extractions remarked, "With the closure of retail cannabis stores in Ontario due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pineapple Express Delivery is ramping up its services to offer Ontarians safe access to legal medical and recreational cannabis. We're proud that our recent investment in Pineapple Express Delivery is allowing them to expand to additional cities at a time when their services are greatly needed. There has been no interruption of PED's delivery services to date, and it continues to expand services to meet the growing needs of clients. Pineapple Express Delivery continues to serve and assist both Licensed Producers and other legal suppliers to the Canadian cannabis industry during these trying times. COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact on our daily lives and PED is helping to minimize the impact by providing reliable delivery so that patients and consumers have confidence their legal cannabis purchases will arrive at their door in a safe and timely fashion."

Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery stated, "We are very pleased to be rapidly expanding to other cities in Ontario, allowing PED to better assist in keeping the public safe during these trying times. With our team's experience and expertise, we hope to help the surge, and provide safe and secure deliveries throughout the province where we can."

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Pineapple Express Delivery has seen a substantial increase in volume throughout the provinces in which it delivers medical and recreational cannabis. In response to an increase in volume from the recreational market in Ontario, Pineapple Express Delivery is in the process of increasing the number of delivery drivers from 104 (currently) to 200. Please go to this link for current job postings:

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World-Class develops, deploys and manages custom-built extraction centers for licensed cannabis and hemp processors. Utilizing its custom technology and processes, World-Class enables its licensed partners to efficiently produce high-margin cannabis and hemp concentrates and oils. Through its relationships with licensed partners, World-Class has the ability to offer toll processing of cannabis and hemp to licensed third parties that lack the expertise and equipment required to produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, Pineapple Express Delivery, a World-Class subsidiary, offers legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and recreational markets in Ontario, as well as certain other provinces within Canada.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

The Pineapple Express Delivery management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. For more information regarding Pineapple Express Delivery, please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the expansion of PED's delivery services to the Ontario cities of Barrie, London and Ottawa, the ongoing ability of PED to deliver cannabis in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, the ability of PED to increase its delivery drivers and the ability of World-Class to efficiently produce high-margin cannabis and hemp concentrates and oils. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

