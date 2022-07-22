Pine martens to be reintroduced - and red squirrels could return too

Pine martens may boost efforts to save the native red squirrel by hunting their more abundant grey rivals - Mark Hamblin/2020VISION/Devon Wildlife Trust/PA

Pine martens are set to be reintroduced in the South West - and could pave the way for red squirrels to return too.

Conservation groups hope the nocturnal mammals could be released as soon as autumn 2024 in Exmoor and Dartmoor, after disappearing from the region 150 years ago.

The Two Moors Pine Marten Project, launched by groups including the National Trust, the Devon Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust, is in talks with local residents and farmers to assess how going ahead with the plans would affect the environment and businesses.

The pine marten, which is part of the same family as weasels and stoats, used to be among Britain’s most common mammals, but was pushed to the brink of extinction in England due to loss of habitat and persecution.

Pine martens used to be among Britain’s most common mammals - Mark Hamblin/2020VISION/Devon Wildlife Trust/PA

In Victorian times they were shot for sport, trapped for their fur and persecuted by gamekeepers, and they disappeared from the South West in the 1880s.

By the beginning of the 20th-century, Britain’s remaining pine martens were limited to the north west Scottish Highlands, and small pockets of territory in the uplands of northern England and Wales.

Pine martens are omnivores, feeding on whatever is available at the time of year including voles, rabbits, fungi, berries and small birds - helping to keep the woodland ecosystem in balance.

Recent research has also found that they may also boost efforts to save the native red squirrel by hunting their more abundant grey rivals.

Red squirrel - Piotr Krzeslak/BBC

Jan Coman, of the Devon Wildlife Trust, said: “Increasing evidence from Wales and Ireland suggests that presence of pine martens in a landscape can put population-level stresses and pressure on squirrel populations, reducing their ranges and reducing their feeding and breeding effectiveness.

“So pine martens aren’t a silver bullet but will be an important aspect of controlling grey squirrel numbers in future – this could lead to the potential of reintroductions of native red squirrels to the South West where this species has been lost.”

Sarah Bryan, chief executive of Exmoor National Park Authority, said: “The next step will be to talk with local people and those with direct experience of pine martens to determine if reintroduction is right for Exmoor and, if so, how we can work together to design a successful reintroduction programme.”