It’s Pine Candle Season! Shop 9 Candles Amazon Shoppers Say Smell Just Like Christmas Trees
Amazon
Finding the perfect pine-scented candle is no easy task. There are tons of options on the market that claim to smell just like a crisp evergreen tree, but oftentimes the scent can be underwhelming or not quite right. Amazon customers know exactly what it’s like to go through the trials and tribulations of shopping for a good pine candle — that’s why you’ll find a handful on the site with glowing reviews, many claiming that they’ve finally found “the one.”
From this popular balsam and cedar-scented Yankee Candle to a best-selling option that shoppers say is the “closest scent to a real Christmas tree,” these are the nine pine candles Amazon reviewers love the most:
Yankee Candle, Balsam and Cedar, Large Jar, $17.50 (orig. $27.99)
Village Candle, Balsam Fir, Large Glass Apothecary Jar, $19.99
La Jolíe Muse Balsam Fir and Cedarwood Candle, Large Jar, $31.28
Illume Noble Holiday Collection Balsam and Cedar Vanity Tin, $18.99 (orig. $27.99)
Soap and Paper Factory Roland Pine Candle, $32 (orig. 34)
If you’re looking to make your decision purely based on the number of ratings, this classic Yankee Candle takes the cake with a whopping 16,300 five-stars. The brand describes the scent as a “festive forest fragrance” of balsam, aromatic cedar wood, and juniper berry. Shoppers say it’s their “absolute favorite” thanks to its strong (but not overpowering) balsam and cedar scent. One customer wrote: “I buy this every season and off-season if available. I would recommend it if you love the smell of fresh Christmas trees. It is also perfect if you don't have real trees during the holiday and want that fresh pine smell in your house.”
Amazon
Buy It! Yankee Candle, Balsam and Cedar, Large Jar, $17.50 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Another popular contender is the Thymes Fraiser Fir Candle, which even has the backing of Kylie Jenner. The star revealed she loves the candle in a video last year where she showed viewers her Christmas decorations. She’s not the only one who says it’ll “make your house smell like Christmas,” either — 86 percent of Amazon shoppers who bought it left a five-star rating saying the same thing.
“Seriously the best smelling Christmas tree candle ever,” one customer wrote. “I've tried many but I always go back to this one. I've stopped cheating on it and am Thymes monogamous now.”
The candle is so popular that it’s currently backordered, but you can still purchase it right now (just expect a later shipping date). It comes in several other sizes and designs, like this $10 travel tin, these one-ounce tea lights, and a stylish ceramic option.
Amazon
Buy It! Thymes Frasier Fir Pine Needle Candle, $30; amazon.com
There are also plenty of under-the-radar finds from brands like Soap and Paper Factory and Santa’s Naturals that Amazon shoppers love. This handmade option from Lorenzen Candle Co (it’s the number one best-selling handmade candle on the retailer) comes with especially good reviews. One customer raved: “Honestly it smells like Christmas in a jar and makes my home feel extra cozy. Extra points for being handmade and coming with a little note regarding the pre-cut wick and burn time, which by the way lasts forever! I was afraid I'd run out of candle before the season was over, but six days into the new year I still have plenty left.”
Amazon
Buy It! Lorenzen Candle Co Christmas Tree Soy Candle, $20.99; amazon.com
Shop more pine-scented candles on Amazon here.