Pinduoduo’s AI strawberry competition offers glimpse of “one-click planting”

Strawberries under cultivation in a Smart Agri Competition greenhouse in Yunnan, China.





Strawberries under cultivation in a Smart Agri Competition greenhouse in Yunnan, China.

Monitoring equipment installed in the Smart Agri Competition greenhouse to keep track of plant growth.





Monitoring equipment installed in the Smart Agri Competition greenhouse to keep track of plant growth.

Greenhouses at the site of the Smart Agri Competition in Kunming, Yunnan.





Greenhouses at the site of the Smart Agri Competition in Kunming, Yunnan.

YUNNAN, China, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be a match for humans at growing strawberries in Pinduoduo’s Smart Agriculture Competition, underscoring the potential that technology has in remaking the labor-intensive agricultural industry.

With less than a month to go before the strawberry-growing competition ends, the AI teams have tied the traditional farming teams in terms of sugar content levels, while leading by 175% on average in terms of production by weight. The interim data is from the first phase of the competition and does not represent the final tally.



By digitalizing and standardizing the strawberry planting process, it is envisioned that a “smart plug-in” can be developed so that even novices can grow strawberries like an expert through “one-click planting” in the future. Reducing the dependence on skilled farmers could help ensure food security as the farming labor force shrinks, according to He Dongjian, a top agricultural expert.



