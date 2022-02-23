Pincher Creek panel discussion talks downtown revitalization, answers community questions

Advice on how to grow business within Pincher Creek’s downtown core was brought to the table at a virtual meeting last week.

A panel of experts from across Canada convened to share thoughts on how the entrepreneurial experience can be leveraged to make the community more attractive for new business owners and turn Main Street into a community hot spot that attracts residents and visitors alike and builds community at the same time.

The session was created to expand upon ideas presented in the Community Economic Development Strategy — specifically, the need to fill economic gaps brought about by downtown vacancies and the importance of offering incentives to business owners to make the possibility of local development more attractive.

Drawing tourists and visitors to Main Street

Questions on how to capture the attention of tourists travelling past Pincher Creek on the highway were of particular interest to many of the audience members.

One attendee mentioned that signage on the highway should be improved so that passersby know exactly what locally owned businesses are present in the community as they head through Pincher Station.

Another mentioned the need for an “anchor store” along Main Street — a big business, like a grocery store, that would draw tourists away from the outer edges of town and into the downtown strip in search of essentials, creating a flow of shoppers that surrounding businesses could benefit from.

Panel speaker Sarah Lumley, an urban planner for Calgary-based firm O2 Planning and Design, has worked on a variety of main street revitalization plans in southern Alberta towns. She said attracting residents isn’t just about the stores themselves, but also about how space is organized within the community.

Attracting visitors is a matter of making physical space “readable” for visitors. Streets that are easy to navigate, with strategically positioned attractions, can draw newcomers through the entirety of a downtown area.

Rieley Kay, an entrepreneur based out of Lacombe, who has established five separate businesses, said the initial focus should be on making downtown stores look attractive, rather than on signage, as costs for advertising can be expensive for businesses that are starting out and signs won’t do much if the buildings themselves don’t look attractive.

Adding to this issue, signage space can be limited and not all businesses might be able to get a spot.

“Which businesses get mentioned? Which don’t? It becomes a big challenge,” he said.

Business-entertainment ratio

A commenter asked whether an ultimate model for downtown organization exists — a specific percentage of entertainment, small business, retail and food services that would yield favourable results.

Kieron Hunt, lead planner for FBM Architects, based out of Halifax, said finding a sweet spot between brand stores and local independent stores is key and that entertainment is usually what develops last.

It’s also important to mix different types of stores together rather than creating separate districts, he said.

“When you’re a smaller community, you need to have them intermixed, because it’s that cross-pollination that drives everything. As you develop a little bit broader, you can start to identify districts or precincts where you might have little clusters,” he explained.

Creating a distinct architectural brand

Kay expanded upon the idea of developing a cohesive architectural and design-based theme for community stores.

“As a building owner and as a business owner, that can be a very big financial hurdle to try and navigate,” he said.

“To me it would be more of a priority in getting people into those [vacant] spaces, and then a natural progression of that conversation on how that storefront revitalization can look.”

Incentives and building code challenges

Hunt touched on the most viable incentives for business owners and changes to building codes that might be difficult to navigate.

One of the quickest and easiest ways to offer incentives, he said, is to have landlords offset the immediate cost of rent for incoming business owners. Discounted or free rent could be offered for the first few months of operation, or owners could be allowed to pay monthly rather than yearly.

As for building codes, they might need to be updated to reflect an aging population, he said. With much of rural Alberta’s workforce soon to retire, spaces will need to become more accessible for the elderly, with ramps introduced as an alternative to stairs.

Upcoming session

Pincher Creek’s fourth CEDS session, on health and wellness opportunities, is set for March 15 at

3 p.m. Free registration is available online through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3sNOScV.

Gillian Francis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze